In an preview teaser clip of the latest season of the Disney Plus series The Kardashians, Kardashian, 45, received an imaging scan which found that she had a "little aneurysm" and suggests it was caused by stress.

According to the NHS website, a brain aneurysm is a swelling in a blood vessel in your brain and if it bursts, which is rare, it can cause a bleed in the brain.

The causes are not always clear, but things that could increase risk include high blood pressure, smoking or a family history of aneurysms.

She also told Alex Cooper on her Call Her Daddy podcast that she felt "emotionally and financially unsafe" with ex-husband and rapper Kanye West, and that his erratic behaviour left her constantly on edge.