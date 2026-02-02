"It all appeared to be very romantic," one source said

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian at the SJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton and reality TV star Kim Kardashian are rumoured to have taken a romantic countryside getaway this weekend.

Kim, 45, flew in on her private jet from Los Angeles this weekend, all to spend an evening with British F1 driver Lewis, aged 41. She arrived with eight suitcases at the Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds, which costs upwards of £1,000 a night. Three bodyguards protected the couple, as they were given exclusive use of the spa, before having a meal in a private room. A source told The Sun: "It all appeared to be very romantic. Kim and Lewis made use of all the facilities on offer.

Lewis Hamilton, Nicole Scherzinger, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2014. Picture: Getty

“She had two bodyguards with her and Lewis had a close protection officer but they remained in the background. "They had a couple’s massage booked in and had full use of the facilities for just the two of them “Two of the three stood guard outside the door to their room, so no one could disturb them.” The mother of four landed at Oxford Airport on Sunday afternoon and was greeted by two cars to take her to the manor in Witney, Oxfordshire. Lewis arrived an hour later, by helicopter, chartered from Battersea Heliport in London. An onlooker told the paper: “Kim’s arrival was very low-key. “She was flanked by two bodyguards and was whisked inside.

The pair kiss at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2014. Picture: Alamy