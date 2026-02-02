Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian spark dating rumours after pair 'spend night at luxury country club'
"It all appeared to be very romantic," one source said
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton and reality TV star Kim Kardashian are rumoured to have taken a romantic countryside getaway this weekend.
Listen to this article
Kim, 45, flew in on her private jet from Los Angeles this weekend, all to spend an evening with British F1 driver Lewis, aged 41.
She arrived with eight suitcases at the Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds, which costs upwards of £1,000 a night.
Three bodyguards protected the couple, as they were given exclusive use of the spa, before having a meal in a private room.
A source told The Sun: “It all appeared to be very romantic. Kim and Lewis made use of all the facilities on offer.
Read More: All the best fashion as stars take to the red carpet for the 2026 Grammy Awards
Read More: Kim Kardashian reveals why Prince Harry and Meghan photos were deleted from Kris Jenner's birthday post
“She had two bodyguards with her and Lewis had a close protection officer but they remained in the background.
"They had a couple’s massage booked in and had full use of the facilities for just the two of them
“Two of the three stood guard outside the door to their room, so no one could disturb them.”
The mother of four landed at Oxford Airport on Sunday afternoon and was greeted by two cars to take her to the manor in Witney, Oxfordshire.
Lewis arrived an hour later, by helicopter, chartered from Battersea Heliport in London.
An onlooker told the paper: “Kim’s arrival was very low-key.
“She was flanked by two bodyguards and was whisked inside.
“An hour later, around 4pm, Lewis landed in a helicopter and walked inside where other guests were mingling around.”
The couple shared a room in the main part of the house.
“Estelle Manor is an incredible place to have a date, it’s so luxurious and glamorous," a source said.
Kim and Lewis previously met on the celebrity circuit and were pictured with their then partners, Kanye West and Nicole Scherzinger, in 2014 at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London.
Lewis was a good friend on Kanye's, even spending Easter with their family in 2015 and bonded over music.
Kanye said: “Lewis Hamilton’s over at my house and we’re playing some music in my studio.
“We’re having an Easter brunch and all of the family’s there, my wife’s family, my friends, everything. And everybody’s like, ‘What is this music?’ And I’m like, ‘It’s Lewis Hamilton’s music’.
“They’re like, ‘Oh my God. It’s really good’.”
Lewis said of Kanye: “He’s outspoken, to say the least. I love that. He’s electrifying in everything he does.
“I wish I could be that outspoken, I really do. But I’m signed to brands that have an idealistic image they wish to be connected with, so I need to be careful.”
Lewis is friends with Kim's half-sister Kendall Jenner, who joined him for a lap at the Miami Grand Prix in 2024.
Kim's mum, Kris Jenner, spent time with the driver at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2019.
Kim and Lewis previously seen together at the Wall Street Journal’s innovator awards, where Kim was celebrated for her lingerie firm Skims - valued at £3.6 billion.
They were last seen together at Kate Hudson's New Year's Eve party in Aspen, Colorado, but the pair left separately.
Lewis Hamilton's representatives have been contacted for comment.