NASA has been forced to reject claims from reality star Kim Kardashian that the Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969 was faked.

Conspiracy theories around Apollo missions have persisted for over 50 years - with some suggesting it was faked to bankrupt the Soviet Union.

He wrote on social media: "Yes, we've been to the Moon before... 6 times!"

After the star told co-star Sarah Paulson that she thought the mission "didn't happen" in her series The Kardashians, acting NASA chief Sean Duffy hit back.

In the episode, Kardashian can be seen showing Paulson an interview with Buzz Aldrin, the second man on the moon.

"I'm sending you a million articles with both Buzz Aldrin and the other one," Kardashian says, before reading a quote allegedly from Aldrin responding to a question about the scariest moment of the expedition.

"There was no scary moment because it didn't happen. It could've been scary, but it wasn't because it didn't happen," she reads.

"I think it was fake. I've seen a few videos on Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn't happen. He says it all the time now, in interviews. Maybe we should find Buzz Aldrin," she says.

NASA director Duffy later invited Kardashian to the Kennedy Space Center for the launch of the Artemis mission to the moon.

"Every single argument claiming that Nasa faked the Moon landings has been discredited," according to the Institute of Physics.