Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton confirm romance in Tokyo Instagram video
The Formula One champion shared a video on Instagram showing the reality TV star in the passenger seat of his bright red Ferrari.
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have appeared to confirm their relationship after weeks of speculation.
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The Formula One champion shared a video on Instagram showing the reality TV star in the passenger seat of his bright red Ferrari.
The pair were seen driving at speed through the streets of Japan, marking the first time they’ve publicly appeared together on social media.
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The video was set to Victory Lap by Skepta, PlaqueboyMax and Fred again.., with Lewis Hamilton captioning it: “Here we go again. Tokyo Drift Vol. III.”
Towards the end of the clip, Kim Kardashian is seen in the passenger seat, smiling as Hamilton shows off his driving skills.
The reality star had recently returned to California for Easter celebrations with her family, but the pair were spotted together in Tokyo just weeks earlier.
Hamilton and Kardashian were first linked in early February, when they were spotted on what appeared to be a romantic trip in Europe.
The pair were seen in the Cotswolds before travelling on to Paris, and later that month made a high-profile appearance together at the Super Bowl, where they were pictured in the same VIP area.
In March, they reportedly took a luxury trip to Utah, before heading to Tokyo at the end of the month alongside Kardashian’s children.
Kardashian shares four children with her ex-husband Kanye West, and was also joined on the trip by her sister Khloé Kardashian and her family.
Earlier this year, a source described the relationship as “intense”, adding that Kardashian’s family “adores” the Formula One driver.
The couple have known each other for years, and were pictured together as far back as 2014 at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London, alongside their then-partners Kanye West and Nicole Scherzinger.
The following year, Kardashian’s then-husband West invited Hamilton to spend Easter with the family.
Speaking at the time, the rapper said the Formula One driver had been playing music from his own recordings during the gathering, prompting a positive reaction from guests.