The Formula One champion shared a video on Instagram showing the reality TV star in the passenger seat of his bright red Ferrari.

The pair were seen driving at speed through the streets of Japan, marking the first time they’ve publicly appeared together on social media. Picture: Instagram

By Frankie Elliott

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have appeared to confirm their relationship after weeks of speculation.

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The Formula One champion shared a video on Instagram showing the reality TV star in the passenger seat of his bright red Ferrari. The pair were seen driving at speed through the streets of Japan, marking the first time they’ve publicly appeared together on social media. Read more: Kanye West responds to calls for Wireless Festival ban Read more: Fourth company distances itself from festival over Kanye West as calls grow to ban him from the UK

Towards the end of the clip, Kim Kardashian is seen in the passenger seat, smiling as Hamilton shows off his driving skills. Picture: Instagram

The video was set to Victory Lap by Skepta, PlaqueboyMax and Fred again.., with Lewis Hamilton captioning it: “Here we go again. Tokyo Drift Vol. III.” Towards the end of the clip, Kim Kardashian is seen in the passenger seat, smiling as Hamilton shows off his driving skills. The reality star had recently returned to California for Easter celebrations with her family, but the pair were spotted together in Tokyo just weeks earlier. Hamilton and Kardashian were first linked in early February, when they were spotted on what appeared to be a romantic trip in Europe. The pair were seen in the Cotswolds before travelling on to Paris, and later that month made a high-profile appearance together at the Super Bowl, where they were pictured in the same VIP area. In March, they reportedly took a luxury trip to Utah, before heading to Tokyo at the end of the month alongside Kardashian’s children. Kardashian shares four children with her ex-husband Kanye West, and was also joined on the trip by her sister Khloé Kardashian and her family.