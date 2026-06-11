Labour MP Ms Leadbeater said it was not right to “vilify an entire community or an entire group of people who might not look like you do”

By Rebecca Henrys

The sister of murdered MP Jo Cox has urged people not to “create chaos” as she branded racist and violent scenes in Northern Ireland which saw homes set alight as “devastating”.

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Kim Leadbeater speaking to the Press Association in her office at the Houses of Parliament in London, ahead of the tenth anniversary of Jo Cox's murder. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

A second night of disorder followed on Wednesday night, when protesters in Co Antrim were met with water cannons as they threw bricks and petrol bombs towards police lines. Labour MP Ms Leadbeater said it was not right to “vilify an entire community or an entire group of people who might not look like you do”. She said: “I don’t have the right to tell anybody else what to do, but what I do understand is the pain and trauma of having someone you care about murdered. “And, you know, it would be really easy for me to be filled with anger and rage, and to want to hate every individual who looked like the individual who took my sister’s life. “I chose not to do that because that act was his and his alone. And that isn’t what most people in the area where I grew up, and I’m proud to call home, are like. And I will not allow our community to be defined by that. “And that is the same for any individual who commits such a horrific crime. You don’t then vilify an entire community or an entire group of people who might not look like you do.” She described Belfast as “an amazing city”, which she said is “full of the kindest, nicest people you could hope to meet”.

Police stand guard as protests take place near the Chimney Corner Hotel, which allegedly may be a hotel housing migrants, following a night of anti-immigrant riots on June 10, 2026. Picture: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images