Antonelli, aged 19 years, six months and 18 days, breaks Sebastian Vettel’s 18-year record.

Kimi Antonelli breaks F1 record to claim pole position for Chinese Grand Prix. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Kimi Antonelli became the youngest pole-sitter in Formula One history after George Russell was struck down by a gearbox problem in qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix.

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Russell was still able to take second on the grid as Mercedes secured a second straight front-row lockout. Still, the world championship leader was restricted to just one flying lap in Shanghai after he stopped on track with mechanical gremlins in the early part of Q3. Russell emerged from his garage with just two minutes remaining, but he could not match team-mate Antonelli’s lap with the Italian ending the session 0.222 seconds clear. Antonelli, aged 19 years, six months and 18 days, breaks Sebastian Vettel’s 18-year record as the youngest driver to take top spot in qualifying. Vettel was 21 years, two months and 11 days when he stormed to pole at the Italian Grand Prix in 2008. Read more: George Russell defeats Lewis Hamilton to win Chinese Grand Prix sprint race Read more: Lewis Hamilton calls on Africans to unite and 'take countries back' from people 'like the British'

Mercedes' Italian driver Kimi Antonelli drives during the qualifying session. Picture: Getty

Lewis Hamilton finished third in his Ferrari, one place ahead of Charles Leclerc. Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris will line up in fifth and sixth, respectively, for McLaren. Max Verstappen qualified eighth, nine tenths off the pace. Russell continued his flawless start to the season with victory in the earlier sprint race to extend his championship advantage to 11 points. He headed into qualifying as the man to beat, but first reported problems with his Mercedes in Q2.

Pole-sitter Kimi Antonelli during a press conference with George Russell (L) and Lewis Hamilton (R). Picture: Getty

“Something is not right with the car,” he said. “I’ve got major understeer. It is like the front wing is broken. Check the car.” Mercedes started their investigation as soon as Russell returned to the pits, but just moments into Q3, he had stopped on track. “It looks all right,” Russell was told by his race engineer Marcus Dudley. “It isn’t,” Russell responded. Russell managed to get going, but the note of his engine indicated that the problem could be terminal. “I can’t shift through the gears,” said Russell as he crawled back to his garage.

George Russell of Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team. Picture: Getty