Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli has won the Canadian Grand Prix, surging ahead of his teammate with a 43-point lead in the F1 World Championship.

Sir Lewis Hamilton drove a solid race to take second - despite early whispers of his Ferrari lacking power - with Max Verstappen taking the third step on the podium.

Sir Lewis spent the majority of the race in third place, before pulling out a solid overtake of Verstappen to take second on lap 65 of 68.

Charles Leclerc came home in fourth and Isack Hadjar brought the second Red Bull over the line in fifth.

Montreal had already seen a thrilling battle for first between the two Mercedes drivers early on, with George Russel and title rival Kimi Antonelli making contact mid-race - just a day after colliding in the sprint.

The first 30 laps provided a thrilling tussle between the pair, who exchanged the lead multiple times before Russel was taken out of the race with an unexpected electrical issue.

The Brit was left stood furious at the side of the track, throwing his headrest and slamming the car in anger as he climbed out.

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