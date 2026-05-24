Kimi Antonelli wins Canadian Grand Prix after thrilling Mercedes face-off, as Russell and Norris retire from race
The result comes amid a nightmare weekend for McLaren, with penalties and retirements affecting drivers in Montreal
Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli has won the Canadian Grand Prix, surging ahead of his teammate with a 43-point lead in the F1 World Championship.
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Sir Lewis Hamilton drove a solid race to take second - despite early whispers of his Ferrari lacking power - with Max Verstappen taking the third step on the podium.
Sir Lewis spent the majority of the race in third place, before pulling out a solid overtake of Verstappen to take second on lap 65 of 68.
Charles Leclerc came home in fourth and Isack Hadjar brought the second Red Bull over the line in fifth.
Montreal had already seen a thrilling battle for first between the two Mercedes drivers early on, with George Russel and title rival Kimi Antonelli making contact mid-race - just a day after colliding in the sprint.
The first 30 laps provided a thrilling tussle between the pair, who exchanged the lead multiple times before Russel was taken out of the race with an unexpected electrical issue.
The Brit was left stood furious at the side of the track, throwing his headrest and slamming the car in anger as he climbed out.
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He later said he was "lost for words" in the media pen, saying the car just conked out mid-race.
His 19-year-old teammate Antonelli retained the lead, going on to win the race comfortably.
But Russel wasn't the only Brit having a rough weekend in Canada, as reigning world champion Lando Norris was also forced into an early retirement due to a power issue on lap 40.
McLaren had been bogged down with a myriad of issues from lights out, with both drivers struggling on intermediate tyres and pitting early, leaving them stuck in the mid-field.
Oscar Piasti went on to clip Williams' Alex Albon on lap 15, resulting in a 10 second time penalty and sending the Aussie to the pits for a new front wing.
As consequence, Albon was forced to retire - joining Alonso, Lindblad and Perez, who were also plagued with fatal issues.
The drivers will next race in Monaco on June 7, meeting at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo.