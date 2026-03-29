The Italian teenager, who landed his debut win in China a fortnight ago, took the chequered flag 13.7 seconds clear of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, while Charles Leclerc kept Russell at bay to finish third

Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes on the podium after the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, Japan on March 29, 2026. Picture: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Kimi Antonelli knocked George Russell off the world championship summit after he claimed his second win in a row at Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Antonelli took advantage of a safety car period following British driver Ollie Bearman’s 191mph crash in Suzuka to land a free pit-stop and leapfrog his rivals. The Italian teenager, who landed his debut win in China a fortnight ago, took the chequered flag 13.7 seconds clear of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, while Charles Leclerc kept Russell at bay to finish third. Russell, who yelled “unbelievable” after he changed tyres just moments before the race-changing safety car, now trails Antonelli by nine points following a 13-point title swing in favour of his 19-year-old Mercedes team-mate. Lando Norris finished fifth, one place ahead of Lewis Hamilton, with four-time world champion Max Verstappen eighth. Antonelli, aged 19 years 216 days, becomes the first teenager to lead the world championship. Read more: Tottenham sacks head coach Igor Tudor after six weeks in charge Read more: Ollie Bearman escapes serious injury after 191mph crash at Japanese Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team celebrates with members of his team after winning the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, Japan, on March 29, 2026. Picture: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

He started from pole position but was sixth by the first corner following a desperately slow start in his Mercedes. Russell, who was alongside him on the front row, lost two places with Piastri clearing both Mercedes drivers to take charge of the race. Leclerc slotted into second with Norris third, Russell fourth and Hamilton in fifth, ahead of Antonelli. Russell picked off Norris and then Leclerc on the third and fourth laps, with Piastri just 1.8 seconds up the road. And at the final chicane on lap eight Russell swatted Piastri aside only for the McLaren man to race back past on the pit straight. On to the sole round of pit-stops and Piastri changed tyres on lap 18 with Russell briefly promoted to the lead before his stop three laps later. But just moments later, Bearman was in the wall and the complexion of the race changed in a heartbeat. Bearman lost control of his Haas as he attempted an aggressive pass on Alpine’s Franco Colapinto for 15th at the Spoon Curve on the 22nd lap.

The damage to the Haas VF-26 of Oliver Bearman of Great Britain and Haas F1 Team following his crash during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on March 29. Picture: Kym Illman/Getty Images