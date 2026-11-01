Kimi Antonelli has become the youngest Formula One world champion in history by clinching the title with third place at an action-packed Mexican Grand Prix.

Hamilton was furious after a first-lap scuffle with Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc. Antonelli passed Leclerc to finish on the podium, with Lando Norris fifth ahead of Russell.

Max Verstappen claimed a sixth win in Mexico, as he fought off Hamilton at a second race start to clinch a third victory in four races and jump to second in the standings – 119 behind Antonelli.

Lewis Hamilton ended a 1,197-day wait for pole on Saturday, pipping George Russell – the Britons the only drivers who could have prevented the coronation had Antonelli failed to score.

He only needed to finish ninth to get over the line but the Italian vowed to finish the job in style. He had to settled for a podium, as he became the first Italian champion since Alberto Ascari in 1953.

Aged just 20 years and 68 days, Antonelli’s extraordinary march to the crown in his second season in the sport was completed under the Mexico City sun.

After a debut season where Antonelli struggled, even raising doubts as to whether he would complete it, few would have backed him to storm to the championship in the manner he has – with four rounds remaining.

Mercedes delivered the grid’s dominant car but team-mate Russell was heavy title favourite.

Antonelli responded to Russell’s opening win in Melbourne, with his maiden F1 success in China kickstarting a winning run of five races that gave him a title lead he has never looked like relinquishing.

As the Day of the Dead celebrations raged across town, F1 gave birth to its latest champion – the curly-haired kid from Bologna etching his name alongside the sport’s immortals.

He has surpassed the mark of youngest champion by a staggering three years and 65 days ahead of previous record-holder Sebastian Vettel.

Hamilton, who Antonelli was chosen to replace at Mercedes, was three years and 39 days older than the Italian when he won the first of his seven crowns.

Antonelli’s thumping win in Austin last weekend – a sizzling demonstration of his champion credentials – made Sunday’s blast around the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez far more routine.

The 20-year-old arrived on Sunday hand in hand with younger sister Maggie and, with mum Veronica and dad Marco here, the Antonellis were ready to celebrate.

He jumped into his car, after a hug from engineer Pete ‘Bono’ Bonnington and a kiss from mum, and set off from fourth on the grid to drive into the history books.

Hamilton started well to fend off Russell but Leclerc, from third, elbowed his way into the lead around the outside at turn four. He had to run over the grass to do so and Hamilton was sent wobbling, allowing Verstappen to move through.

“Pushed out by my own team-mate,” Hamilton fumed.

Russell plummeted to sixth and banged into Isack Hadjar but, while the carnage raged around him, Antonelli kept his nose clean to remain fourth.

Leclerc was hit with a five-second penalty. Hamilton grumbled: “He should just give the positions back.”

There was worse news for Russell, now running fifth, who was slapped with a 10-second penalty for his bash into Hadjar.

Hamilton’s anger continued, saying: “The stewards are basically handing Charles this win.”

Leclerc had almost a five-second lead on Verstappen when the pair pitted after 27 laps, the Dutchman emerging ahead once the penalty was served. Hamilton stopped the next lap, rejoining 3.3 seconds behind Leclerc.

Antonelli now led and extended his first stint until lap 44. He rejoined fourth.

The following lap, Valtteri Bottas thumped into the barriers, triggering a safety car. Replays showed his front-left suspension failed down the straight.

Unlucky timing for Antonelli. “Ah f**k, man,” he moaned.

Hamilton pitted but the race was then red-flagged as the barriers needed repair. “We’ve got big problems, man,” Hamilton, who was promoted ahead of Antonelli again, said before storming into the Ferrari garage.

If Antonelli was feeling any nerves, a 33-minute halt and a second race start with 25 laps to go was enough to put them to the test – while the warring Ferraris were abreast again.

A fired-up Hamilton blasted past Leclerc off the line before banging wheels with Verstappen, the Dutchman staying ahead.

Leclerc locked up and was under-fire from Antonelli as the Italian pulled off a daring move to charge through. It was an overtake fitting of a world champion.

There was still time for more anxiety, Arvid Lindblad and Oscar Piastri crashing to trigger a safety-car restart, which Antonelli navigated.

The Foro Sol stadium erupted as Antonelli drove through on the final lap, triggering a fiesta to welcome in the history-making champion.