The Italian raced to victory in Austin but his coronation as champion was put on ice.

Kimi Antonelli holds up the championship trophy after winning the the Formula 1 MSC Cruises United States Grand Prix. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Alex Storey

Kimi Antonelli moved within touching distance of his maiden Formula One championship title after an empathetic victory in the US.

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The 20-year-old Italian delivered everything he needed to in his first shot at becoming the youngest champion in history by converting his pole position into a resounding win in Austin. He crossed the line 13.0 seconds ahead of Charles Leclerc in second place on Sunday evening. Lewis Hamilton extended the championship race by finishing fourth and George Russell just about did his bit despite only managing a disappointing eighth. Read more: Jeremy Clarkson faces backlash after suggesting F1 driver should get penalty 'for being Argentinian' Read more: Lewis Hamilton gets his wish! F1 finally announces African Grand Prix in 10-year Rwanda deal

Antonelli will head to Mexico City next week with a whopping 123-point lead over Russell, with Hamilton a point further back. A finish of ninth or higher will seal the title, no matter where his rivals finish. Leclerc claimed second for successive weeks after an impressive race for Ferrari, making a late move on Max Verstappen who completed the podium. Lando Norris made a one-stop strategy work to claim fifth for McLaren. Part one of Antonelli’s job was done on Saturday as he soared to a magnificent pole as the sun began to drop on the Circuit of the Americas.

Antonelli, Leclerc and third placed Max Verstappen. Picture: XPB Images Ltd/Alamy