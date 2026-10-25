Kimi Antonelli on the cusp of maiden F1 title after commanding win in Texas
The Italian raced to victory in Austin but his coronation as champion was put on ice.
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Kimi Antonelli moved within touching distance of his maiden Formula One championship title after an empathetic victory in the US.
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The 20-year-old Italian delivered everything he needed to in his first shot at becoming the youngest champion in history by converting his pole position into a resounding win in Austin.
He crossed the line 13.0 seconds ahead of Charles Leclerc in second place on Sunday evening.
Lewis Hamilton extended the championship race by finishing fourth and George Russell just about did his bit despite only managing a disappointing eighth.
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Antonelli will head to Mexico City next week with a whopping 123-point lead over Russell, with Hamilton a point further back.
A finish of ninth or higher will seal the title, no matter where his rivals finish.
Leclerc claimed second for successive weeks after an impressive race for Ferrari, making a late move on Max Verstappen who completed the podium.
Lando Norris made a one-stop strategy work to claim fifth for McLaren.
Part one of Antonelli’s job was done on Saturday as he soared to a magnificent pole as the sun began to drop on the Circuit of the Americas.
After victory on Sunday, he said: "It was the result we needed.
"All this time putting work on the new package and finally seeing the result was very pleasant, perfect strategy to call the one-stop."
As for the title, he said: "I know we are very close. We try to finish on a high and hopefully we can clinch it very soon."
Antonelli has been the standout performer of the 2026 season and will be crowned a worthy champion over the coming weeks, fittingly shining brightest once again in the Lone Star State.