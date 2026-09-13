The victory moves the Italian a step closer to becoming Formula One’s youngest-ever world champion

Race winner Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Madring. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli claimed his eighth win of the season with victory in the first race at the Madring.

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The victory moves the Italian a step closer to becoming Formula One’s youngest-ever world champion. The 20-year-old took advantage of Lance Stroll putting his Aston Martin in the wall to earn a free pit stop during a Virtual Safety Car period before galloping to his eighth win from the 14 rounds so far. While fortune was on Antonelli’s side, Lando Norris’ luck was out. The world champion was comfortably leading when Stroll crashed on the 14th lap. But Norris drove past the pit-lane entry just as the VSC was deployed. Norris stopped on the next lap, and a slow front-right tyre change cost the British driver even more time. Having held a seven-second advantage over Antonelli prior to Stroll’s accident, Norris left the pits 13 seconds adrift of the Italian and, despite catching Max Verstappen, he was unable to find a way ahead of the Red Bull driver – even though he claimed the Dutchman illegally ran off the road in his defence of second place on the penultimate lap. Read more: Andy Burnham completes Great North Run half marathon for homelessness charity Read more: Elena Rybakina defeats Aryna Sabalenka to claim her first US Open title

Race winner Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team and Second placed Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrate. Picture: Getty

Verstappen finished runner-up, 4.3 sec behind Antonelli, with Norris third, just seven tenths back. George Russell crossed the line in fifth – the British driver questioning Mercedes’ decision to move him on to a unique two-stop strategy – to allow Antonelli to extend his title margin from 66 points to an eye-watering 81 with nine scheduled rounds remaining. Lewis Hamilton’s fading hopes of a title tilt ended early on when he retired with a brake problem. The seven-time world champion is now 101 points – the equivalent of more than four wins – off the championship pace. Norris is 106 points back. Norris headed into Sunday’s inaugural fixture at the Madring with two victories from his last three appearances and he led away from pole position despite Antonelli falling off the road twice in his pursuit of the British driver. Further behind and Verstappen was also off the track as he defended from Hamilton on the opening lap. Verstappen moved ahead of Antonelli and Hamilton but was ordered by Red Bull to give up the positions to avoid a stewards’ investigation. Antonelli reclaimed second and Hamilton third, but just moments later, Hamilton, hit with a brake failure, was falling down the order.

Third placed Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren celebrates. Picture: Getty