“Unbelievable,” said Antonelli. “I never would have believed I would be here today, but I am so happy.”

Race winner Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team celebrates in parc ferme. Picture: Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Kimi Antonelli dealt a seismic blow to George Russell’s hopes of taking the world championship by passing his Mercedes teammate with just three laps remaining to win the Italian Grand Prix after he started 19th on the grid.

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Home favourite Antonelli, who was way down the order after a grid penalty, took advantage of a favourable strategy, an explosive new engine and a demonstration of passing excellence to become the first Italian in 60 years to win in Monza. Antonelli looked as though he may have blown his chances of a stunning comeback win when he ran through the gravel at the Variante del Rettifilo as he looked to wrest the lead off Russell on the 49th lap of 53. “What the f*** happened there,” said Antonelli who dropped 1.7 seconds behind Russell. Read more: Charles Leclerc suffers 160mph high-speed crash at Italian Grand Prix Read more: Gianni Infantino to stand for re-election, as FIFA claims ‘nothing has changed’

Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy driving the (12) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W17 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy. Picture: James Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

But on superior tyres, Antonelli was soon back on Russell’s gearbox and he made no mistake on the following lap when he breezed past his wounded teammate – who had started the fixture 17 places ahead of Antonelli in second – heading into the Variante Ascari. Antonelli crossed the line 3.8 seconds clear of Russell to extend his lead from 59 points to 66 following a display which sees him follow in Ferrari’s Ludovico Scarfiotti’s footsteps and win at Monza’s Temple of Speed as an Italian driver. The last time that happened was just after England won the World Cup in 1966. Max Verstappen finished third, one place ahead of world champion Lando Norris. Oscar Piastri took fifth with Lewis Hamilton only sixth on a poor day for Ferrari after Charles Leclerc crashed out at 160mph on the second lap.

Race winner Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy driving the (12) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W17 waves at the crowd in celebration. Picture: Clive Mason/Getty Images

“Unbelievable,” said Antonelli. “I never would have believed I would be here today, but I am so happy.” Russell held his nerve at the restart – following a 30-minute red-flag period after Leclerc’s crash – to keep clear of Pierre Gasly with Antonelli making up six places from 12th. Russell soon had Verstappen for company and the Red Bull man streaked past his English rival for the lead on the 12th lap and by the start of the next lap, Antonelli had muscled his way up to third. A boost came for Russell two laps later when he snatched the lead back from Verstappen. But Antonelli breezed past the Red Bull driver on the next lap and was in second, remarkably, on lap 18, the Italian led the race after seeing off Russell on the long run down to the Variante del Rettifilo. Over the next four laps, Antonelli and Russell traded positions four times for the lead before Russell got ahead of his teammate on lap 23.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy driving the (12) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W17 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy. Picture: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Mercedes instructed both drivers to stop the “yo-yo” racing – fearing they were allowing Verstappen back in the fight – and Russell retained his lead. But an opportunity for Antonelli arrived on lap 28 when Lance Stroll broke down in his Aston Martin and the Virtual Safety Car was deployed. Antonelli, on the less durable medium tyre, was called in by Mercedes for a pit stop. Russell, despite being the leading car, was on the harder compound and left out. And so the race began. Antonelli was 14 seconds behind when he left the pits and with 10 laps to go Russell’s advantage had been trimmed to just five seconds. Russell was looking increasingly vulnerable. “Just let me drive,” said Russell over the radio. “I am driving as quick as I can.”

Race winner Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team lifts his trophy on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy. Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images