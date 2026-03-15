The 19-year-old is the second youngest winner ever, only behind Max Verstappen.

Mercedes' Italian driver Kimi Antonelli celebrating his win. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli has won the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai.

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Kimi Antonelli entered the world championship fight after he became Formula One’s second youngest winner in history with victory at Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix, while Lewis Hamilton claimed the first podium of his Ferrari career. Antonelli, 19 years and 202 days, delivered a composed drive from pole position at the Shanghai International Circuit to dislodge Sebastian Vettel in the all-time list and enter the record books behind only Max Verstappen. An emotional Antonelli said: “You made me achieve one of my dreams. Thank you.” While post-race interviews were getting underway, Antonelli stopped for a moment to cry and was supported by Toto Wolff. Read more: Kimi Antonelli breaks F1 record to claim pole position for Chinese Grand Prix Read more: George Russell defeats Lewis Hamilton to win Chinese Grand Prix sprint race

Race winner Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy. Picture: Getty

Race winner Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Toto Wolff celebrate. Picture: Getty

Seven-time world champion Hamilton said to Antonelli: "I'm so, so happy for you buddy." Reflecting on his win, Antonelli said: "I'm speechless, I'm about to cry to be honest. Thank you so much to my team because they have helped me to achieve this dream." He continued: "We're just at the beginning and we will keep pushing. George is an incredible driver and he was very strong on our last pace, so I think it's going to take a lot to beat him. "It's such a great opportunity to be working with him as well because I've been learning a lot from him and I'm looking forward to the rest of the season. "I always focus race by race and we will see where we end up at the end of the year."

Race winner Andrea Kimi Antonelli. Picture: Getty

Antonelli, Russell and Hamilton on the podium. Picture: Getty

George Russell finished runner-up, 5.5 seconds behind his Mercedes team-mate – a result that will serve as a warning to the British driver that he will not have it all his own way in his bid for a maiden world crown. Behind the all-conquering Silver Arrows, Hamilton, who briefly led, finished third following a fascinating duel with Charles Leclerc in the other scarlet car, to end a 477-day wait for a podium and his first in Ferrari colours. British driver Ollie Bearman, 20, impressed to finish fifth. World champion Lando Norris’ afternoon was over before it even started after an electrical problem ruled him out of the race.