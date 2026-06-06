Antonelli beat Red Bull's Verstappen to top spot by just 0.043 seconds

Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli celebrates pole position. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Kimi Antonelli stormed to pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix to deliver George Russell another setback to his world championship bid.

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Antonelli, who has won the last four races, danced his way around Formula One’s famed streets in the principality to beat Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to top spot by just 0.043 seconds. Russell will start a distant sixth – 0.394 sec slower than his Mercedes team-mate – with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc third and fourth respectively for Ferrari. Verstappen’s team-mate Isack Hadjar lines up from fifth with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris set to start McLaren’s 1,000th race from seventh and eighth. Read more: Mirra Andreeva becomes youngest female French Open winner since 1992 after beating Maja Chwalinska in final Read more: Four men admit violent disorder following Southampton protests linked to Henry Nowak murder

Antonelli, Verstappen and Hamilton. Picture: Getty

Russell is in desperate need of a strong weekend after slipping 43 points behind Antonelli following his retirement from the lead in Canada a fortnight ago. But the British driver has struggled for pace all weekend at the principality, and now faces losing even further ground to Antonelli at a circuit where overtaking is practically impossible. "I just don’t feel like I have got any grip, I don’t really get it." said Russell. Hamilton had been quicker than anyone here on Friday in a car which had been tipped to excel on this unique, slow-speed track. But the 41-year-old could not live with Antonelli and Verstappen – despite the arrival of Kim Kardashian, in the paddock for the first time to support the seven-time world champion.

Kim Kardashian in a pitlane prior to the qualifying session ahead. Picture: Getty