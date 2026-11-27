Kimi Antonelli led the way in the second practice session ahead of Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix.

The 20-year-old world champion set a time of one minute 23.077 seconds, while Mercedes teammate George Russell finished narrowly behind him in a session which was extended by 13 minutes due to two red flags.

McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri claimed third and fourth, respectively, while fifth and sixth were occupied by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were seventh and eighth, despite Ferrari suffering some issues during the second session.

Antonelli was crowned Formula One’s youngest champion earlier this month with four rounds remaining and the season is set to conclude in Abu Dhabi next week.

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