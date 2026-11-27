Kimi Antonelli has the edge in second practice ahead of Qatar Grand Prix
Antonelli was crowned Formula One’s youngest champion earlier this month.
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Kimi Antonelli led the way in the second practice session ahead of Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix.
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The 20-year-old world champion set a time of one minute 23.077 seconds, while Mercedes teammate George Russell finished narrowly behind him in a session which was extended by 13 minutes due to two red flags.
McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri claimed third and fourth, respectively, while fifth and sixth were occupied by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar.
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were seventh and eighth, despite Ferrari suffering some issues during the second session.
Antonelli was crowned Formula One’s youngest champion earlier this month with four rounds remaining and the season is set to conclude in Abu Dhabi next week.
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Early in the second practice session, Leclerc ended up spinning off and returned to the Ferrari garage to have his car checked.
The session was stopped due to gravel on the track, leaving the cars to return to the pit – and the red flag impacted Russell, who had been on a fast lap.
Not long after the action resumed, a red flag was waved when Pierre Gasly skidded off the track on turn 14 and went into the gravel, with a piece of polystyrene also stuck to the front of his car.
📻 "I'm stuck"— Formula 1 (@F1) November 27, 2026
Pierre's participation in FP2 came to a bumpy end 😮#F1 #QatarGP pic.twitter.com/xztpfSo23y
The session was extended by 13 minutes and Hamilton and Verstappen came almost wheel-to-wheel, but an FIA review deemed no further investigation for driving erratically.
Hamilton’s session was ended after losing power and he parked the car on the side of the track, leading to a Virtual Safety Car being deployed in the final minutes.
Earlier on Friday, the first practice session saw Antonelli out in front once again as Mercedes dominated, with Russell sat half a second behind.
Red Bull driver Hadjar was a further tenth behind and McLaren’s Norris and Piastri were fourth and fifth fastest ahead of Hadjar’s teammate Verstappen.