Antonelli has won the last two races to sit at the top of the standings.

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli of Italy is interviewed after a qualifying session for the Miami Formula One Grand Prix. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli bounced back from a troubled sprint by storming to pole position for Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix.

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The 19-year-old continued Mercedes’ lockout of full qualifying poles so far this season, with Lando Norris’ sprint pole on Friday the only time their grip has been broken. It had appeared Mercedes’ dominance of the season was under threat as their rivals’ new packages slashed their advantage, with Norris converting that pole into sprint victory, but the 19-year-old Antonelli underlined his title credentials by claiming a third successive pole. Max Verstappen burst into life amid a difficult start to the season to claim second, 0.166 seconds adrift, with Charles Leclerc third for Ferrari ahead of Norris in fourth. Antonelli has won the last two races to sit top of the standings ahead of team-mate and leading title rival George Russell, and again had the edge on his experienced team-mate in the searing heat on the streets around Hard Rock Stadium. Read more: Lando Norris eases to victory in Miami Grand Prix sprint for first win of season Read more: Ryan Reynolds ‘gutted’ but proud of Wrexham’s push for promotion

"Feels good!" 💪



Kimi Antonelli clinches pole position with an impressive lap in Miami 😮‍💨#F1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/pbR0Uxj5yr — Formula 1 (@F1) May 2, 2026

Russell will start fifth, having been almost a fourth off Antonelli’s pace, ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Oscar Piastri. Reigning champion Norris had earlier clinched his first victory of any sort this season with a comfortable win in the 19-lap sprint. Norris crossed the line almost four tenths clear of team-mate Oscar Piastri, but Antonelli had a difficult time. Both Antonelli and Russell have struggled with their starts so far this season, but Mercedes had hoped small tweaks had improved their getaways. But the Italian was again caught out as he dropped from second to fourth, Mercedes blaming it on a “glitch”.

Top three qualifiers, from left, Max Verstappen, Kimi Antonelli and Charles Leclerc. Picture: Alamy