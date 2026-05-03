Sunday’s race was moved forward by three hours to beat the forecast thunderstorms later in the afternoon.

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli of Italy kisses his trophy after winning the Miami Formula One Grand Prix. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Kimi Antonelli overcame a fierce battle with Lando Norris to clinch a third successive victory and extend his title lead as the Miami Grand Prix survived the weather.

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The Italian ultimately got the jump on Norris at the pit stops and fended off the reigning champion to stretch his advantage in the standings to 20 points from team-mate George Russell. The 19-year-old clinched victory in China and Japan to seize the initiative over his experienced team-mate before an enforced five-week break after the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabia races due to the war in the Middle East. His momentum was unaffected, bouncing back from a tricky sprint to land a third successive pole and race win – the first Italian to win three in a row since Alberto Ascari in 1952. Norris, who triumphed in Saturday’s sprint, has re-emerged as a genuine race-winning threat in his upgraded McLaren but could not reel Antonelli in. Read more: Kimi Antonelli takes pole ahead of Max Verstappen for Miami Grand Prix Read more: Lando Norris eases to victory in Miami Grand Prix sprint for first win of season

Kimi Antonelli, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Picture: Alamy

Max Verstappen paid the price for a first-lap spin and finished fifth, with Oscar Piastri third. Russell has had a tough weekend but made two late passes to take fourth, as Charles Leclerc’s late spin cost him two places to end up sixth, ahead of Lewis Hamilton in seventh. Sunday’s race was moved forward by three hours to 1300 local time as F1 bosses fought to beat the forecast thunderstorms later in the afternoon. An early-morning lightning storm gave way to bright Miami Gardens skies in the hours preceding lights out – but a 40 per cent threat of rain loomed.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc shelters from bad weather ahead of the 2026 Miami Grand Prix. Picture: Alamy

Pole-sitter Antonelli has struggled at every start this season and was under fire again as Verstappen – on the front row for the first time in 2026 – and Leclerc made it three abreast into turn one. Verstappen and Antonelli locked up as Leclerc led before the Dutchman spun at turn two and dropped to ninth. Norris was up to third and team-mate Piastri up from seventh to fourth. “Ah f**k sorry guys,” Verstappen said. The drama continued as Leclerc and Antonelli exchanged the lead before Norris got the jump on Antonelli for second. The safety car was out on lap seven as first Isack Hadjar trundled into the wall before Pierre Gasly suffered a horrible crash, his back wheel colliding with Liam Lawson as the Frenchman’s Alpine flipped and bounced upside down before righting itself. Gasly thankfully reported he was fine as Verstappen pitted under the safety car.

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing. Picture: Alamy