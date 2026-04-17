Jim Davis, 75, died in hospital on Friday two days after he was allegedly punched by a teenager in Cheltenham following a confrontation. Picture: GLOUCESTERSHIRE POLICE

By Issy Clarke

A pensioner who died after being "punched by a teenager" has been described by his family as one of the "kindest people" who "made friends wherever he went".

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Jim Davis, 73, died on Friday night, two days after the alleged attack on Honeybourne Way in his hometown of Cheltenham. It came after the pensioner is said to have approached two youths on Wednesday night on the Millennium Bridge after they threw a branch off the edge at a cyclist. One of the youths is said to have "punched him in the face" following an exchange.

Millennium Bridge where Mr Davis was reportedly punched. Picture: Google Maps

Mr Davis was rushed to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital but died two days later on Friday. In a moving tribute, his grieving family said they were "devastated by the loss of Jimmy" who they described as "one of the kindest people anyone could have the pleasure of meeting". They described him as "caring, compassionate, and always putting others first." "He made sure no one around him ever felt alone, and his love of motorcycles brought him into contact with many people, forming friendships wherever he went. "With a natural warmth and a gift for storytelling, he shared his life with great joy and, in doing so, touched a remarkable number of lives. "Our lives will never be the same without him, and we know that many others will share in the sadness we feel."