Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

King Charles made more than £1 million at taxpayers' expense by selling land for the cancelled leg of the HS2 railway, it has been reported.

The Duchy of Lancaster, the King's private property portfolio, negotiated payments for up to £1,132,400 by selling land for road works near a proposed hub station in Crewe between 2012 and 2017. Crewe was intended to be the end of the new high-speed railway to increase capacity and cut journey times between Manchester and London. The Duchy, under the control of Queen Elizabeth II, sold the lands which had been within the grounds of Crewe Hall, a sprawling 1,400 hectare estate acquired by the crown in 1936. The organisation was free to negotiate over the sale due to the Duchy of Lancaster being exempt from compulsory purchase laws under which vast swathes of land for HS2 were acquired. Read More: Trump ate 'whatever the hell they served' at Windsor Castle banquet and praised 'wonderful' King Charles Read More: Four arrests after images of Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew and Donald Trump projected onto Windsor Castle

The Duchy sold lands between 2012 and 2017 which had been within the grounds of Crewe Hall, a sprawling 1,400 hectare estate acquired by the crown in 1936. Picture: Alamy

The Duchy of Lancaster was inherited by King Charles upon Queen Elizabeth II's death in 2022 - and he did not pay inheritance tax on the estate worth more than £600million. The monarch's portfolio is also not subject to capital gains tax (CGT) and corporation tax due to its status as a 'crown body' though he does pay voluntary income tax on some of the profits. The revelations are set to spark questions about the property empire's special status - given its benefitting from the public purse. It will be increasingly controversial because the sales were made for the cancelled northern leg of HS2 which was supposed to connect Crewe to London Euston in under an hour.

Crewe had been intended to a hub for the planned northern leg of HS2. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for the Duchy of Lancaster told the Guardian: “As with any landowner, the acquisition and disposal of property assets forms part of routine activities. “We wouldn’t comment on individual transactions, but any such payments would be invested back into the Duchy estate rather than as distributable income to the Monarch. “The Duchy of Lancaster estate is not incorporated and therefore not subject to corporation tax. However, The king voluntarily pays income tax on income from the Duchy of Lancaster. “A decision by the Duchy Council on charity rents has been reached and any changes will be announced in due course.” LBC has contacted the Duchy for comment.

