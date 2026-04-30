The King and Queen said they “stand in enduring solidarity with the American people” as they commemorated those killed during the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Those who died have been immortalised by the tribute Reflecting Absence – twin waterfall pools that sit in the footprints of the World Trade Centre’s north and south towers brought crashing down when terrorists flew passenger planes into the buildings.

“We stand in enduring solidarity with the American people and in the face of their profound loss. Charles R Camilla.”

The handwritten note, in the King’s distinctive black script, said: “We honour the memory for those who so tragically lost their lives on 11th September 2001.

Charles and Camilla’s words of sympathy were written in a message left with a bouquet of flowers placed at the imposing memorial in New York, honouring the thousands of people who lost their lives almost 25 years ago.

They are nestled among skyscrapers in a space filled with dozens of swamp white oak trees, with the sound of cascading water creating a feeling of tranquillity away from bustling Manhattan.

The King and Queen laid the bouquet of white roses at the edge of the south pool during a sombre and poignant moment of reflection.

The couple were joined by media mogul and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, chairman of the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, who took up office just a few months after the terrorist attack.

Later, New York’s socialist mayor Zohran Mamdani was pictured sharing a laugh with Charles when he met dignitaries.

The politician, known for his anti-colonialist views, reportedly said ahead of the royal event if he had a private meeting with the King he would encourage him to return the famous and controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond in the British Crown Jewels.

Surrounding the waterfalls, which plunge almost 10 metres into a large basin before the water drops again, six metres into a central void, are the names of the victims of the 9/11 attacks and the 1993 World Trade Centre bombing.

According to the memorial’s architect, Michael Arad, the pools represent “absence made visible” and although water flows into the voids, they can never be filled.

When the royal couple met bereaved 9/11 family members, Camilla gave Anthoulia Katsimatides a hug after being told about her brother John, a Cantor Fitzgerald employee, who died aged 31 on the 104th floor of The World Trade Centre.

“I asked could I hug her. She didn’t hear it at first so I repeated myself and she smiled and said ‘of course’. I’m from Queens and am Greek and we hug,” said Ms Katsimatides.

She added: “It’s a real honour for them to come and visit to pay their respects. I can’t stop crying, but it’s fine. The memories are as fresh for me today as they were 25 years ago.”

She added: “One of the big concerns for us is that a generation is growing up not knowing 9/11 and what happened. So to bring a King here to remember the 25th anniversary is so important. It reminds people. We all have a personal story to tell.”