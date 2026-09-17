The King is set to host a summit with tech giants as concerns grow about the future of artificial intelligence - after doomsday warnings were issued about the technology's existential threat to humanity.

Charles will address bosses from some of the world’s leading AI developers – Nvidia, Anthropic and OpenAI – and he is expected to say the new technology should be in the “service of humanity, community and the natural world”.

But the event risks being overshadowed by claims made in a memoir written by the late Diana, Princess of Wales’s brother Earl Spencer.

An excerpt from his new book called Swan Song, about Diana, was published by the Daily Mail claiming that after her death in 1997 the King said “rest assured, we’ll forget her soon enough”.

Buckingham Palace pushed back against the claim, with a spokesman saying Charles is “mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason”.

Doomsday warnings have been levelled at AI, seen by some as a threat to the existence of humanity, sparking a debate among industry leaders over how best to rein in the technology before it could escape human control.

Before talks begin later on Thursday, on whether principles can be developed to guide future applications of AI, as both a tool and an aid to the flourishing of people and the planet, Charles will deliver opening remarks to the delegates.

He is expected to say at the event being held at Dumfries House, home to the King’sFoundation: “The development of AI – its substance and its pace – are both intriguing and deeply concerning in equal measure.”

Read more: 'Grief can colour memory': King hits back at Earl Spencer allegation that he said 'we'll forget' Diana after princess's death

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