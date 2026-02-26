King Charles III looks at a lightweight multiple launcher during a visit to the Royal Regiment of Artillery at Baker Barracks. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

King Charles had a go at handling an air defence missile launcher and met military families on a visit to a Hampshire barracks today.

Troops said he would "pass" the test of using the machinery as they huddled with him under a camouflage net with drones flying overhead at Baker Barracks on Thorney Island. The King was able to look through the aiming unit of the launcher, which, when fired by an operator, would take approximately four seconds to destroy an enemy target. Lieutenant Colonel Maarten Magee said it was an "absolute privilege" to show Charles the kit, used to shoot down enemy threats such as drones and helicopters, and that the King got "a flavour of what we are facing". He added the King was more interested in how the forces were dealing with modern threats, and he described the visit as a "once-in-a-lifetime experience for the regiment and the island to see him".

As Captain General of the Royal Regiment of Artillery, also known as the Gunners, Charles made his first visit to the 7th Air Defence Group Royal Artillery units at the military site on Thursday. He arrived shortly after 1pm by helicopter, wearing a suit and regimental tie and pin, and was greeted by a 21-gun salute by the 1st Regiment Royal Horse Artillery, who fired seven rounds each. Families, nursery and school children at the barracks also lined up to watch the military welcome. Charles spoke to military service personnel based in Saudi Arabia, Estonia, Cyprus and the Falklands via video link in the Junior Ranks’ Restaurant, which he officially opened on Thursday, as their families watched.

Some of the troops abroad said they were looking forward to coming home soon, to which Charles said: “It won’t be long hopefully.” The daughter of Sergeant Jack Harding, based in the Falklands, Poppy, aged five, handed the King a letter after he spoke to the overseas soldiers. Poppy’s mother and Sergeant Harding’s wife, Charley Harding, said the letter said how incredible the opportunity is and how the children would love a reply to add to their memory boxes. She added: “And that actually the royal family are a great support to the military. “It’s just nice that obviously with our husbands away and other family members, to have him come down and recognise that us as families do struggle as well, just show that extra support. I mean, it’s great.”

The 28-year-old teaching assistant said that it is hard for the children with their father away, and that “they’ve very resilient” with three deployments during Poppy’s lifetime, and two for her younger son Freddie, aged three. Meanwhile, Charles spoke to Jade McGowan, whose husband Andrew McGowan is currently based in Cyprus and does not have a date to come home yet. The King asked about her nearly eight-month-old twins, Hamish and Brodie, and of her husband being away she said: “It’s hard, we are doing what we can.” Speaking afterwards, the 36-year-old said the King was “really friendly” and his meeting the families was “amazing”, adding: “It makes it a bit easier, doesn’t it, to know that you’re not alone and that don’t feel that you are alone, because there is so much support.”

