King and Queen greeted at White House by Trump and Melania as they arrive in the US for four-day state visit
Charles and Camilla’s plane arrived at Joint Base Andrews, near Washington DC, at around 7.35pm UK time.
King Charles and Queen Camilla have been greeted by Donald and Melania Trump at the White House after they arrived in the US for a four-day state visit.
Listen to this article
The royal couple touched down at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, a short distance from Washington.
They were greeted at the foot of the aircraft by US chief of protocol Monica Crowley and the British ambassador to the US, Sir Christian Turner.
Charles and Camilla stood side by side as a band performed the British and American national anthems, before they got into a BMW.
The pair were then taken to the White House to meet President Donald Trump and the First Lady, Melania Trump.
The informal greeting under the Truman balcony was followed by the royals being taken to the State Floor of the residence, where they will have tea with America's first couple.
Trump greeted the King with a firm handshake, before Melania kissed him on both cheeks.
The four-day visit marks the 250th anniversary of American independence and aims to strengthen the special UK-US relationship, which has been under serious strain in recent months.
Read more: Donald Trump calls for Jimmy Kimmel to be fired as Melania slams 'hateful and violent rhetoric' just days before shooting
Read more: Why is the King visiting Trump and the US, and what will he do?
The visit marks the first time Charles has visited the country as monarch, and the first state visit of any British monarch since 2007.
As well as meeting with Mr Trump, the royal couple will be guests of honour at a White House banquet, and the monarch has been invited to address a joint meeting of the US Congress.
Questions were raised over the state visit after a gunman attempted to storm a White House correspondents’ black-tie event on Saturday night where the US president was due to speak.
Mr Trump, his wife and other senior members of the administration were bundled to safety by US secret service agents as guests took cover under tables in the ballroom of the Washington Hilton after shots were fired nearby.
The decision to go ahead with the royal trip followed discussions on both sides of the Atlantic.
While minor adjustments will be made to one or two royal engagements during the trip, the overall plan remains unchanged.
Speaking on Sunday evening, British ambassador to the US, Sir Christian Turner, said: “We are very confident that all appropriate security measures are in place.”
In an interview with CBS News, Mr Trump said of the King’s visit: “I think it’s great. He’ll be very safe.
“The White House grounds are really safe.”