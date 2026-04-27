King Charles and Queen Camilla have been greeted by Donald and Melania Trump at the White House after they arrived in the US for a four-day state visit.

The royal couple touched down at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, a short distance from Washington.

They were greeted at the foot of the aircraft by US chief of protocol Monica Crowley and the British ambassador to the US, Sir Christian Turner.

Charles and Camilla stood side by side as a band performed the British and American national anthems, before they got into a BMW.

The pair were then taken to the White House to meet President Donald Trump and the First Lady, Melania Trump.

The informal greeting under the Truman balcony was followed by the royals being taken to the State Floor of the residence, where they will have tea with America's first couple.

Trump greeted the King with a firm handshake, before Melania kissed him on both cheeks.

The four-day visit marks the 250th anniversary of American independence and aims to strengthen the special UK-US relationship, which has been under serious strain in recent months.

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