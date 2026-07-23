King and Queen emerge from Tardis to begin Commonwealth Games opening ceremony
More than 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories will compete across 10 sports and six Para sports.
The King and Queen made a dramatic entrance to the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, as they strode out of the Tardis at the beginning of the opening ceremony.
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As the 11-day sporting extravaganza gets underway, Charles and Camilla had a prominent role in the show at the Hydro arena in Glasgow.
More than 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories will compete across 10 sports and six Para sports.
During the pre-show ahead of the opening ceremony in Glasgow, unicorn mascot Finnie entertained the crowd, and Scottish wrestler Grado made an appearance in a teacake costume.
The show then began with a clip of Doctor Who’s famous telephone box going on a journey around Scotland before the Tardis materialised onstage at the Hydro.
The Tardis was piloted by cycling star Sir Chris Hoy and actor Greg McHugh.
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The King and Queen then emerged from the famous blue box and took their seats in the royal box.
Charles will formally open the games in his role as Head of the Commonwealth, the ceremonial leader of the association of 56 nations.
Earlier, the King attended a reception where he met baton bearers representing the regions of the Commonwealth.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham and his wife Marie-France Van Heel also attended the reception, as did Scottish First Minister John Swinney and the Duke of Edinburgh.
The Glasgow Commonwealth Games is not the first time a monarch has made a memorable entrance to a major sporting event’s opening ceremony.
Queen Elizabeth II famously took part in the London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony, appearing to skydive into the stadium from a helicopter with James Bond actor Daniel Craig, after he escorted her from Buckingham Palace.
Her stunt double leapt above the arena in a dress with sewn-in Victorian-style bloomers and a large zip at the back to accommodate his parachute.
The late Queen also appeared in a comedy sketch with a digitally animated Paddington Bear to mark her Platinum Jubilee, in which she revealed that she kept marmalade sandwiches – Paddington’s favourite treat – in her handbag.