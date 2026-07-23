The King and Queen made a dramatic entrance to the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, as they strode out of the Tardis at the beginning of the opening ceremony.

As the 11-day sporting extravaganza gets underway, Charles and Camilla had a prominent role in the show at the Hydro arena in Glasgow.

More than 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories will compete across 10 sports and six Para sports.

During the pre-show ahead of the opening ceremony in Glasgow, unicorn mascot Finnie entertained the crowd, and Scottish wrestler Grado made an appearance in a teacake costume.

The show then began with a clip of Doctor Who’s famous telephone box going on a journey around Scotland before the Tardis materialised onstage at the Hydro.

The Tardis was piloted by cycling star Sir Chris Hoy and actor Greg McHugh.

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