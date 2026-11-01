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King Charles III is welcomed by the Governor-General of Antigua and Barbuda, Sir Rodney Williams at V.C. Bird International Airport. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

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The King and Queen will attend Antigua and Barbuda’s 45th annual independence parade and meet cricketing legends during their first full day in the country. The event marks the centrepiece of celebrations and gathers military and uniformed units for a display of ceremonial drill marching marking national pride. Charles and Camilla will also meet leading individuals recognised for their service to the country across public life from culture, sport and education to community service. The royal couple will view the parade’s closing ceremonial sequence before greeting students and four legendary knights of West Indies cricket – Sir Viv Richards, Sir Richie Richardson, Sir Andy Roberts and Sir Curtly Ambrose. Read more: Read more:

King Charles III arrives at V.C. Bird International Airport in Osbourn, Antigua, at the start of his visit to Antigua and Barbuda ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The event will be staged at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium where the King will hold separate audiences with Antigua’s Prime Minister, Gaston Browne, and Charles’ official representative in the country governor-general Sir Rodney Williams. Charles is on the last-leg of a nine-day visit to the Caribbean and on Tuesday will open a Commonwealth leaders’ summit being hosted by Antigua. The King will speak about the issue of slavery with “unflinching honesty” and “sincere sorrow” in a speech to open the meeting but is not expected to offer an apology. The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting has increased interest after Prime Minister Andy Burnham offered Commonwealth nations the opportunity to discuss a slavery apology from Britain.

King Charles III with Prime Minister of Guyana Mark Phillips before departing from Cheddi Jagan International Airport. Picture: PA Images/Alamy