King and Queen welcome Sultan of Oman to Windsor Castle ahead of state banquet
Windsor Castle has opened its doors to the Sultan of Oman ahead of a state banquet on Tuesday evening
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Windsor Castle has opened its doors to the Sultan of Oman ahead of a state banquet on Tuesday evening.
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Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, an Oxford-educated former businessman, had welcomed Prince William at his residence in London on behalf of the King.
The pair then travelled to Windsor, where the sultan was met with a ceremonial welcome.
The King, Queen, Prince and Princess of Wales joined the sultan on the Royal Dais, where they sheltered from the wet weather.
The visit marks the first visit by a Sultan of Oman to the UK in 44 years.
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This marks the first incoming state visit for the working royals since the return of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the UK.
As the pair are no longer working royals, they do not partake in official royal engagements.
The royal party stepped into a luxurious horse-drawn enclosed carriage to be transported through the streets of Windsor to the castle, ahead of the ceremonial welcome in the quadrangle.
The Sultan accompanied the King in the Irish State Coach, where they spoke for the duration of the journey, sitting side by side.
The Queen joined the second carriage, the Scottish State Coach, alongside Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, Oman’s deputy prime minister for defence affairs.
Prince William and Princess Catherine travelled in the third carriage, the Australian State Coach, with Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, the deputy prime minister for economic affairs, and Sayyid Loay bin Ghalib Al Said, secretary general of the diwan of the royal court.