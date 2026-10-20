Windsor Castle has opened its doors to the Sultan of Oman ahead of a state banquet on Tuesday evening.

Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, an Oxford-educated former businessman, had welcomed Prince William at his residence in London on behalf of the King.

The pair then travelled to Windsor, where the sultan was met with a ceremonial welcome.

The King, Queen, Prince and Princess of Wales joined the sultan on the Royal Dais, where they sheltered from the wet weather.

The visit marks the first visit by a Sultan of Oman to the UK in 44 years.

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