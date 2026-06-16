King and Queen wish racegoers a ‘thrilling’ week on day one of Royal Ascot
The King and Queen wished racegoers a “thrilling” week of action at Royal Ascot as they championed the famous meet’s green credentials.
Listen to this article
Charles and Camilla described how the major racing event attracts some of the best horses from across the globe ridden by leading jockeys and watched by vast television audiences.
Writing the foreword to the official race-day programme, the royal couple also said “how hard it is to win races at Royal Ascot” and that they will be pinning their hopes on five of their thoroughbreds entered this week.
Known for supporting measures tackling climate change, the King, together with the Queen, highlighted how since last June, 1,200 solar panels had been installed on the grandstand’s roof – “another important step in the racecourse’s sustainability journey”.
Read more: England defender Tino Livramento ruled out of World Cup after sustaining calf injury
The royal couple said in the programme: “We wish you a very warm welcome to Royal Ascot, which promises to deliver another spectacular week of racing.
“Some of the best horses from Europe, North America, Asia and Australasia are expected to run this week and they will be watched by viewers in close to 200 countries.”
Royal Ascot in Berkshire is as much a social occasion as a sporting event and racegoers are known for wearing eye-catching hats, stylish summer dresses and top hat and tails as champagne and pints are consumed as bets are placed.
Charles and Camilla said: “Since last June, over 1,200 solar panels have been installed on the 480-metre-long roof of the grandstand – this marks another important step in the racecourse’s sustainability journey.
“The global bloodstock industry sees the Royal Meeting as a highlight of the year and some horses that succeed in this fiercely competitive week will influence the breed for generations to come.”
The royal couple took on the late Queen’s stable of horses and have become enthusiastic racehorse owners and enjoyed their first Royal Ascot win in 2023 when their thoroughbred Desert Hero won the King George V Stakes.
They will be hoping for a winner on the track from their five horses entered for the meet, with their best hope Reaching High racing later on Tuesday in the Ascot Stakes.
The King and Queen said: “As owner-breeders ourselves, we know how hard it is to win races at Royal Ascot and wish our fellow breeders, both at home and abroad, the best of luck in this most fascinating of challenges.
“We hope that you have a successful week and that you enjoy the thrilling action on the track, as well as everything else that Royal Ascot has to offer.”
Charles is expected to attend Royal Ascot later on Tuesday as he is named as race trophy presenter, as is the Princess Royal.
Punters packed the stands for the traditional royal carriage procession as the King, Queen and their guests rode along the course. Charles and Camilla were joined in their carriage by the Duke and Duchess of Wellington.
Following was Anne, sat next to her new daughter-in-law, Harriet Phillips Sperling, who married the princess’ son, Peter Phillips, earlier this month.
Peter sat opposite the two women with Camilla’s nephew, Sir Ben Elliot, the former co-chair of the Conservative party who was knighted in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list, and who is married to the daughter of musician Steve Winwood.
Guests in the remaining two carriages included Duke of Duchess of Gloucester and opera singer Danielle de Niese.
When Charles stepped down from his carriage into the parade ring he was met by Zara and Mike Tindall, with his niece giving him a kiss on the cheek and Mike shared a joke with the King as he showed him an object that looked like a miniature top hat.