The King and Queen arriving in the Royal Procession on Day One of Royal Ascot. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The King and Queen wished racegoers a “thrilling” week of action at Royal Ascot as they championed the famous meet’s green credentials.

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Charles and Camilla described how the major racing event attracts some of the best horses from across the globe ridden by leading jockeys and watched by vast television audiences. Writing the foreword to the official race-day programme, the royal couple also said “how hard it is to win races at Royal Ascot” and that they will be pinning their hopes on five of their thoroughbreds entered this week. Known for supporting measures tackling climate change, the King, together with the Queen, highlighted how since last June, 1,200 solar panels had been installed on the grandstand’s roof – “another important step in the racecourse’s sustainability journey”. Read more: England defender Tino Livramento ruled out of World Cup after sustaining calf injury

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling day one of Royal Ascot. Picture: Alamy

The royal couple said in the programme: “We wish you a very warm welcome to Royal Ascot, which promises to deliver another spectacular week of racing. “Some of the best horses from Europe, North America, Asia and Australasia are expected to run this week and they will be watched by viewers in close to 200 countries.” Royal Ascot in Berkshire is as much a social occasion as a sporting event and racegoers are known for wearing eye-catching hats, stylish summer dresses and top hat and tails as champagne and pints are consumed as bets are placed.

King Charles III, Queen Camilla & The Duke and Duchess of Wellington arrive by royal carriage on day one of Royal Ascot in front of a crowd of thousands. Picture: Alamy

Charles and Camilla said: “Since last June, over 1,200 solar panels have been installed on the 480-metre-long roof of the grandstand – this marks another important step in the racecourse’s sustainability journey. “The global bloodstock industry sees the Royal Meeting as a highlight of the year and some horses that succeed in this fiercely competitive week will influence the breed for generations to come.” The royal couple took on the late Queen’s stable of horses and have become enthusiastic racehorse owners and enjoyed their first Royal Ascot win in 2023 when their thoroughbred Desert Hero won the King George V Stakes.

Racegoers watch the action at Ascot. Picture: Alamy