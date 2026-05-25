The King is staying a short distance away from his disgraced sibling

King Charles is said to have snubbed Andrew during a bank holiday stay at Sandringham. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The King has reportedly snubbed his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor during a stay at the Sandringham estate over the bank holiday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Charles was driven to Wood Farm on the estate on Sunday afternoon, just a short distance away from where his disgraced brother is living. It comes just two days after it was revealed the former Duke of York is being investigated for possible sex offences after a woman claimed that Jeffrey Epstein sent her to the former prince’s residence at Royal Lodge in Windsor in 2010. Andrew, 66, moved to Marsh Farm, a secluded cottage where his late father the Duke of Edinburgh spent his final years, after agreeing to leave Royal Lodge earlier this year. Read more: Looks just like mine! King admires crown while visiting Royal Shakespeare Company production in Bard's hometown Read more: Police investigating Andrew ‘inappropriate behaviour’ allegation at Royal Ascot

According to the Times, the King, 77, has no plans to see Andrew during the brief stay. Thames Valley Police has urged potential witnesses to come forward while officers assess the most recent claims which emerged on Friday. The woman, who is not British, has not officially reported it to the force. Officers leading the investigation are also reportedly looking into an allegation that he behaved inappropriately towards a woman at Royal Ascot. Andrew was arrested in February following the release a month earlier of the Epstein files and was questioned on suspicion of sharing sensitive information with the disgraced financier while acting as a special representative for trade and investment between 2001 and 2011.