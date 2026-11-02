As King Charles tours the Caribbean, I find myself wondering what has been discussed behind closed doors between him and Andy Burnham.

We can only speculate, of course. But we know the King and the Prime Minister meet every week. They always have. I would be very surprised if they had not discussed reparatory justice and, more importantly, how to approach it.

The King has played this well so far. He is a brilliant statesman. We saw that in his extraordinary address to the US Congress earlier this year. He knows how to handle difficult conversations, and I think he understands the significance of this moment.

Burnham's announcement that he is open to a formal apology, coming just before the Commonwealth summit in Antigua and Barbuda, was very well timed. Now the King is in the Caribbean, and I will be watching very closely to see what the two of them say next. I rather hope we are going to be surprised.

There is a reason this matters so much to me. I am descended from six members of the Trevelyan family who, in 1835, shared £29,000 in compensation for owning 1,004 enslaved people on the island of Grenada.

When slavery was abolished, the British government compensated the slave owners. The people they had enslaved received nothing.

The people responsible for this terrible crime were paid, while the people who suffered it were left with nothing.

My family has since apologised to the people of Grenada. We have been campaigning for the King and the government to engage with reparatory justice ever since.

This is not simply about handing over money. We seem to jump straight to financial reparations whenever this subject comes up, as though that is the only thing being asked for. It isn't.

First, we need an acknowledgement that a crime against humanity took place. For around 200 years, millions of people were kidnapped, transported, forced into labour and subjected to systematic rape and torture. The United Nations has recognised slavery as a crime against humanity. Yet Britain has never formally apologised to the people who suffered.

The first point of CARICOM's 10-point plan for reparatory justice is an apology. That is where we should begin.

Part of the reason Britain has struggled to have this conversation is that we have, in many ways, uneducated ourselves about our own history. We do not understand the full extent of the exploitation or the damage it caused.

And that damage is not confined to the past. I live in Brixton, and I see the legacy of enslavement every day. People of African descent continue to face educational disadvantage, higher rates of incarceration and mental health challenges. The consequences of what happened hundreds of years ago are still with us.

A formal apology would mean this country finally acknowledging what it did. It would mean people in the Caribbean feeling listened to, respected and recognised. So far, there has been very little meaningful dialogue. We have had expressions of regret, but sorry is not enough. We need an actual formal apology.

That is why Burnham's willingness to engage is so important. I hope he will sit down with people from the Caribbean and listen to what they have to say, rather than deciding in advance what Britain is or is not prepared to discuss.

Kemi Badenoch has said she does not think Britain should pay money to compensate people for the slave trade. But, again, that reduces an enormous conversation to a single question.

CARICOM's proposals include repatriation to Africa for those who wish to return, the return of cultural artefacts, investment in education and cultural development. It is about addressing the ways in which Caribbean societies were dispossessed and helping to repair the damage.

There is a whole range of things we could be discussing. We should not shut down that conversation before it has even begun.

The King cannot apologise independently of the government. Ultimately, he is bound by the advice of ministers, who have the political authority to make that decision. But that does not mean he has no part to play. His position gives him an extraordinary opportunity to help move this conversation forward.

I am genuinely interested to see what happens next. The King is in the Caribbean, Burnham has made his move, and the Commonwealth leaders are about to come together.

Perhaps we are finally approaching the moment when Britain stops talking around its history and starts doing something about it.

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John Dower is a member of the Trevelyan family who made an apology to the people of Grenada in 2023.

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