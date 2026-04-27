Camilla, dressed in a pink Dior coat dress, was wearing a brooch presented to Queen Elizabeth II during her 1957 state visit to America

King Charles III And Queen Camilla have begun their state visit to the US. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

The Queen walked down the steps of the plane wearing a brooch pinned to her chest featuring the American stars and stripes crossed with the Union Flag.

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The visit is the most important foreign trip of the King’s reign so far as it comes during a pivotal moment for the UK and US, with relations between the Prime Minister and US President Donald Trump fractious. The monarchy’s soft power diplomacy is its strongest weapon in support of the UK’s overseas interests and there will be hope in Downing Street that Charles and Camilla can help put the UK-US special relationship on a firmer footing. The start of the historic trip – Charles’s first to America as King – has been overshadowed by the attempted assassination of the president on Saturday night at a Washington media dinner when he was surrounded by secret service and bundled from the room. Read more: LIVE: King touches down in US days after White House assassination attempt Read more: Why is the King visiting Trump and the US, and what will he do? Read more: How will Donald Trump treat King Charles on the state visit?

Camilla wore a pink Dior dress with a brooch presented to Queen Elizabeth II during her 1957 state visit to America . Picture: Getty

Waiting at the bottom of the steps of the plane was a line of dignitaries prominent among the was the UK’s ambassador to America Sir Christian Turner, who replaced Lord Peter Mandelson when he was sacked over new revelations about his relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Sir Christian said on Sunday “all appropriate security measures” were in place for the state visit after UK and US security teams had held discussions through the night about the trip in light of the assassination attempt. Charles and Camilla received posies from children of British military families based in the US, before being greeted by the diplomatic, federal and state representatives and walked through an honour cordon formed by US military personnel. Camilla, dressed in a pink Dior coat dress, was wearing a brooch presented to Queen Elizabeth II during her 1957 state visit to America on behalf of New York during a civic lunch hosted by the city’s then mayor, Robert F Wagner.

The monarchy’s soft power diplomacy is its strongest weapon in support of the UK’s overseas interests. Picture: Getty

Queen Camilla has made three previous official trips to the US with her husband while Charles has visited 19 times when he was the Prince of Wales. Picture: Getty