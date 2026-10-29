Charles said farewell to the Caribbean nation after a whirlwind visit.

King Charles III waves as he boards a plane to Georgetown, Guyana, at Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau, following the royal visit to The Bahamas. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

The King is said to be “deeply grateful” for the warm reception he received from the people of the Bahamas as his visit to the paradise islands came to an end.

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Charles said farewell to the Caribbean nation after a whirlwind visit, celebrating the nation’s people, culture and ties with the UK, described by Buckingham Palace as a “strong diplomatic success”. He left for Guyana, the next leg in his tour of the region which culminates in a Commonwealth leaders’ summit in Antigua and Barbuda. The King spent just over two days travelling to meet everyone from young boxers and charity workers to the military and politicians, and he surprised crowds by joining a Junkanoo carnival parade through the streets of the capital Nassau on Wednesday. Within a few hours of arriving in the Bahamas on Tuesday, he acknowledged the “great suffering of the past” and confirmed the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting would discuss the legacy of slavery at their gathering he will open next week, in his role as head of the “family of nations”. His tour comes in the wake of renewed calls from Caribbean nations for Britain to apologise for its role in selling enslaved people for profit and for reparations. Read more: King shows off dance moves and shakes maracas at Bahamas parade on second day of Caribbean tour Read more: King arrives in Caribbean for royal tour - as calls to apologise for slavery grow across Commonwealth

King Charles III waves as he boards a plane to Georgetown, Guyana. Picture: PA