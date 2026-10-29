King 'deeply grateful' for Bahamas visit as Caribbean trip hailed as 'strong diplomatic success’
Charles said farewell to the Caribbean nation after a whirlwind visit.
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The King is said to be “deeply grateful” for the warm reception he received from the people of the Bahamas as his visit to the paradise islands came to an end.
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Charles said farewell to the Caribbean nation after a whirlwind visit, celebrating the nation’s people, culture and ties with the UK, described by Buckingham Palace as a “strong diplomatic success”.
He left for Guyana, the next leg in his tour of the region which culminates in a Commonwealth leaders’ summit in Antigua and Barbuda.
The King spent just over two days travelling to meet everyone from young boxers and charity workers to the military and politicians, and he surprised crowds by joining a Junkanoo carnival parade through the streets of the capital Nassau on Wednesday.
Within a few hours of arriving in the Bahamas on Tuesday, he acknowledged the “great suffering of the past” and confirmed the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting would discuss the legacy of slavery at their gathering he will open next week, in his role as head of the “family of nations”.
His tour comes in the wake of renewed calls from Caribbean nations for Britain to apologise for its role in selling enslaved people for profit and for reparations.
Read more: King shows off dance moves and shakes maracas at Bahamas parade on second day of Caribbean tour
Read more: King arrives in Caribbean for royal tour - as calls to apologise for slavery grow across Commonwealth
There were a small number of protesters at a few of the royal events holding placards with the words “pay us what you owe us”.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “His Majesty was delighted to return to the islands, which have such a special place in his heart.
“You will have seen the immense pleasure it gave him to be there, right across all elements of the programme, and I know he was deeply grateful for the warmth and scale of the welcome he received from so many people, including from the prime minister, of course.
“The great wall of cheers he received when greeting crowds will echo long in his memory – and be a source of tremendous pride and encouragement as the tour continues to Guyana and Antigua and Barbuda.
“The Youth Rally performances and the Junkanoo were particularly joyful standout highlights – but I don’t think anyone had expected him to get so swept up in the carnival spirit that he would actually join the parade!
“Such moments aside, as the King had hoped, the visit proved an opportunity to celebrate and reaffirm the modern partnership between the Bahamas and the UK, to address the shared challenges of the future and also to acknowledge the great injustices of the past in a respectful way.
“In that sense, I think most would agree the visit has been both a sensitive balancing act and a strong diplomatic success.”
Philip Davis, the prime minister of the Bahamas, had joined the King for a number of his events and was at Lynden Pindling International Airport to say goodbye to Charles, Bahamas’ head of state.
Also waiting at the plane steps was the King’s representative Dame Cynthia Pratt, Bahamas’ Governor-General.
Before the doors of Voyager, the ministerial jet, shut a Guard of Honour gave a royal salute and the Royal Bahamas Police Force and Royal Bahamas Defence bands played the Bahamas national anthem.