A train driver was killed and 33 other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries

King Charles III attends day four of Royal Ascot 2026 at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2026 in Ascot, England. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage

By Rebecca Henrys

The King has expressed that he is "greatly saddened" by the train crash near Bedford that killed one and left more than 80 injured.

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The crash involved two East Midlands Railway (EMR) services, when one smashed into the back of the other on the same line shortly after 5pm on Friday. A passenger on board one of the trains reported being “flung into the chair in front, and then I saw smoke”. A train driver was killed and 33 other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries, British Transport Police said. A further 56 people sustained minor injuries. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “His Majesty is greatly saddened by the rail crash in Bedford yesterday evening and is being kept regularly updated on developments. “His thoughts and sympathies are with the family of the deceased and with all those injured or affected by such a tragic incident.” Read more: 'People were screaming': Investigation continues into Bedford train collision that killed one and injured 89 others Read more: Italy PM Meloni 'astonished' by Trump’s claims she begged him for a photo

The scene just south of the Elstow interchange between the A421 and the A6 in Bedford South after two East Midlands Railway (EMR) trains were involved in a collision around 5.15pm on Friday. Picture: Alamy

Network Rail, which manages Britain’s rail infrastructure, said its “absolute priority” was ensuring “everyone receives the care and support they need”. Most carriages of the two southbound trains remained on the tracks but at least one derailed. The two trains involved were operating the 4.40pm departure from Corby and the 3.50pm departure from Nottingham, both to London St Pancras. A team of Rail Accident Investigation Branch inspectors went to the site to gather evidence. Police and a Rail Investigation Branch van remained at the scene on Saturday, and Ampthill Road was closed from the Interchange Retail Park roundabout to Manor Road in Kempston Hardwick. A British Transport Police officer was standing by the road closure sign on the roundabout exit, to divert drivers.

A Police road block on Ampthill Road, Bedford South after two East Midlands Railway (EMR) trains were involved in a collision around 5.15pm on Friday. Picture: Alamy