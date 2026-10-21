The state visit was the first by a Sultan of Oman to the UK in 44 years.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla bid a farewell to the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The King has bid a warm farewell to the Sultan of Oman after hosting his state visit at Windsor Castle.

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Charles said his goodbyes to Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said at the Sovereign’s Entrance of the royal residence. The monarch was joined by the Queen, who shook the Sultan’s hand and told him: “Goodbye. I hope you have a good journey back.” Rain continued to fall on Windsor, soaking a small contingent of soldiers who stood guard on the lawn in the castle quadrangle for the Omani leader’s departure. The Sultan, who stayed at the castle overnight, will later meet Prime Minister Andy Burnham for talks in Downing Street. The King will head to Aberfan with Camilla and the Prince of Wales for the poignant 60th anniversary of the disaster that killed 116 children and 28 adults. Read more: King gives nod to William in banquet speech for Sultan of Oman after Harry reveals wish to reconcile with his brother Read more: King and Queen welcome Sultan of Oman to Windsor Castle ahead of state banquet

The Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said (left) with King Charles III during the state banquet. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Last night, the King staged a glittering state banquet for the Sultan, with eight working members of the royal family attending the opulent dinner at Windsor Castle. Joining the King, the Queen, the Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales were the Princess Royal and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. William and the King wore white tie with the Windsor tailcoat, which has a distinctive scarlet collar and cuffs. Kate, who was placed next to the Sultan of Oman, was seen to give a wide smile across the table to where William and Camilla were seated. She wore her hair down with the Lover’s Knot tiara, and earrings and a bracelet that belonged to the late Queen, alongside the King’s royal family order and the GCVO sash and star for the grand affair.

The Princess of Wales during the state banquet for the Sultan of Oman. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The Duke of Sussex’s latest interview overshadowed coverage of the state visit after Harry declared he “wants it to work out” with his family. In an interview with GQ magazine about grief and family, recorded in New York in late September and shared on Tuesday, Harry was asked if he grieves his “complicated” relationship with his father and brother. The Duke of Sussex said: “Yeah, yes, of course, from a family perspective, again another massively relatable issue for so many people. “There’s sibling disagreements, there’s broken relationships between, you know, kids and their parents, kids and one parent. “That continues to come up with me the whole time by people that I speak to, so I know how relatable it is." “That’s partly probably why there’s so much fascination…,” he said, adding: “Then people maybe look at us and go, ‘how are you going to work it out?’. “Then ‘maybe how I see you’re going to work it out, maybe that will help me work my stuff out’. “Some people don’t want it to work out – I want it to work out.”

Harry and Meghan moved back to the UK after six years away. Picture: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty