King Charles was reportedly blamed by Jeffrey Epstein for Andrew's resignation as trade envoy in 2011. Picture: Getty

Jeffrey Epstein blamed King Charles for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor losing his trade envoy job, according to newly released emails.

The former Duke of York was the UK's Special Representative for International Trade and Investment in 2001 but was forced to step aside a decade later over his relationship with the disgraced paedophile financier Epstein. On the day of Andrew's resignation, Epstein reportedly sent an e-mail to an associate where he wrote: "I assume he knows that this is Charles' doing." The email was sent in response to a message from an associate, who said: "Lots of TV coverage on PA and always big feature on you. Insane," Sky News reports. It is believed PA is in reference to Prince Andrew. Read more: What now for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor? Police investigation continues Read more: 'We will not go away': Epstein survivors invited to Trump's State of the Union as group demand criminal probes

The emails were revealed in the release by the US Department of Justice of three million documents linked to Epstein. Picture: Getty

In another alleged email about the news, Epstein said: "I'm sure this is good for him, he will now be free." He also reportedly sent a news article about Andrew's resignation to Ghislaine Maxwell, who asked: "Why?" Epstein responded: "I think he wants to make money." Andrew was arrested last Thursday on his 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in a public office. The disgraced former Duke is accused of sharing reports with Epstein of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore. Thames Valley Police confirmed they have concluded their search of his former Royal Lodge home in Berkshire on Monday following days of searches. It comes as new analysis appears to show Epstein trafficked women through UK airports as late as 2019. The tranche of documents reveals that he organised flights for young women in and out of Britain on dozens of occasions, according to The Times.

Booking records, fuel receipts and flight logs show Epstein's arrivals and departures from the UK before he died in a Manhattan jail in 2019. The files also showed that the sex trafficker had booked commercial flights for young women from or through the UK until June 2019, a month before he was arrested. King Charles released a statement on Andrew's arrest last week where he expressed his "deepest concern," and insisted the "law must take its course." The monarch was seen putting on a defiant front just hours later, where he was photographed attending London Fashion Week as part of official duties.

A police vehicle makes its way towards the entrance to Royal Lodge. Picture: Getty