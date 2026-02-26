Epstein blamed 'Charles' for Andrew losing trade envoy job after former Prince stepped down
Epstein also claimed Andrew stepping down would be "good for him," and said "he will now be free"
Jeffrey Epstein blamed King Charles for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor losing his trade envoy job, according to newly released emails.
The former Duke of York was the UK's Special Representative for International Trade and Investment in 2001 but was forced to step aside a decade later over his relationship with the disgraced paedophile financier Epstein.
On the day of Andrew's resignation, Epstein reportedly sent an e-mail to an associate where he wrote: "I assume he knows that this is Charles' doing."
The email was sent in response to a message from an associate, who said: "Lots of TV coverage on PA and always big feature on you. Insane," Sky News reports.
It is believed PA is in reference to Prince Andrew.
In another alleged email about the news, Epstein said: "I'm sure this is good for him, he will now be free."
He also reportedly sent a news article about Andrew's resignation to Ghislaine Maxwell, who asked: "Why?"
Epstein responded: "I think he wants to make money."
Andrew was arrested last Thursday on his 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in a public office.
The disgraced former Duke is accused of sharing reports with Epstein of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore.
Thames Valley Police confirmed they have concluded their search of his former Royal Lodge home in Berkshire on Monday following days of searches.
It comes as new analysis appears to show Epstein trafficked women through UK airports as late as 2019.
The tranche of documents reveals that he organised flights for young women in and out of Britain on dozens of occasions, according to The Times.
Booking records, fuel receipts and flight logs show Epstein's arrivals and departures from the UK before he died in a Manhattan jail in 2019.
The files also showed that the sex trafficker had booked commercial flights for young women from or through the UK until June 2019, a month before he was arrested.
King Charles released a statement on Andrew's arrest last week where he expressed his "deepest concern," and insisted the "law must take its course."
The monarch was seen putting on a defiant front just hours later, where he was photographed attending London Fashion Week as part of official duties.
He was also pictured hosting the ambassador of El Salvador, Francisco Lima Mena, at St James's Palace, and greeted the ambassador of Spain, Emma Aparici Vazquez de Parga, as well as the High Commissioner for Kenya Maurice Makoloo.
Andrew is believed to be residing at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate with his seven dogs for company, which was where his father Prince Phillip lived towards the end of his life.
It was revealed earlier this week that he had effectively been "banned" from horse riding due to concerns from royal aides it gives a "bad look."
Andrew has denied all allegations of wrongdoing against him.