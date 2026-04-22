Charles has been a long-standing supporter of reducing food waste, namely due to the Coronation Food Project which was established in 2023, which redistributes surplus food to people in need in Merseyside, Birmingham, and London

King Charles III with students from Auchenharvie Academy, after receiving his Green Blue Peter Badge. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The King has received a Blue Peter Green Badge for the “amazing work” he does in protecting the environment.

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Charles received the badge at Dumfries House in East Ayrshire for his personal work in promoting nature and sustainability, particularly through The King’s Foundation. He then placed another Blue Peter badge into the foundation’s time capsule in recognition of its 35th anniversary. It will remain buried at the estate for 100 years before being dug out by a future generation. At the Pierburg Education Centre and Kauffman Education Garden, the King met with primary six pupils taking part in potting in the foundation’s Growing Together, Cooking Together programme, as well as pupils from Auchenharvie Academy in Stevenston, who were recognised for their efforts in promoting sustainability. The King was presented with the badge by Blue Peter presenter Joel Mawhinney, and the foundation’s sustainable food systems curriculum manager, Liza Kengran. Read More: King leads royal family in celebrating life of Queen Elizabeth II on day she would have turned 100 Read More: King praises 'fantastic' design for Queen Elizabeth II memorial during British Museum visit

King Charles III is presented with a special Blue Peter Green Badge from presenter Joel Mawhinney. Picture: Alamy

Mawhinney said: “Since we’re here today by the beautiful time capsule, and in recognition of all the amazing work you do to protect the planet and lead us to a more sustainable and healthy future, as well as your work inspiring the next generation of students and young people through The King’s Foundation, we would love and be honoured to give you your very own Green Blue Peter Badge.” Charles has been a long-standing supporter of reducing food waste, namely due to the Coronation Food Project which was established in 2023, which redistributes surplus food to people in need in Merseyside, Birmingham, and London. The King and Queen previously received Gold Blue Peter Badges in Liverpool in 2023. The King was presented with the badge for his environmental work and support for young people provided through The King’s Trust, while the Queen was given the award for her work highlighting the importance of literacy and reading from a young age.

King Charles holds a special Green Blue Peter badge. Picture: Alamy