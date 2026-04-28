The former Olympic diving champion was among the 650 guests to attend a garden party with the royals on Monday

King Charles III chats with Tom Daley (R) and other guests during a Garden Party on day one of their State Visit to the United States of America. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

The King ended the first day of his much-anticipated state visit to the United States by chatting to former Olympic diving champion Tom Daley about their shared love of knitting.

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Charles met the retired star during a Washington garden party on Monday, where Camilla spoke to leading figures from domestic abuse charities and in a lighter moment confessed to feeling “jet lagged”. Mr Daley, 31, who lives in LA with his husband and two children, jetted in for the day to attend the garden party. He said: “Knitting is my outlet for all my creativity, my mindfulness and my meditation and the King has tried knitting many a time. “He said he tried knitting when he was eight and he wasn’t very good but he said he might pick it back up – he knows it’s very good for mental health. “But I want to try and get it back into the school curriculum and maybe he can help me do that.” Read more: LIVE: King and Queen arrive for plush garden party in Washington to begin four-day US state visit Read more: Tea with the Trumps: King and Queen hosted for intimate gathering at the White House as four-day US visit begins



King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend a Garden Party on day one of their State Visit. Picture: Getty

The garden party came ahead of the King’s address to both houses of Congress on Tuesday. The King will use the speech to say the story of the UK and US since America’s independence is “one of the greatest alliances in human history” where the two nations find ways to “come together”. His address to both houses is likely to be seen as acknowledging tensions between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who have clashed over the American leader’s war against Iran.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit the nation's capital, New York City, and Virginia during the trip arranged to celebrate the 250th anniversary of US independence. Picture: Getty

Charles will also reflect that defending common ideals is “crucial for liberty and equality”, as is the rule of law, which lies at the heart of both nations’ democratic traditions and shared economic prosperity. Before the garden party began, Camilla confessed she was “quite jet lagged” when she met organisers of a time capsule created to mark America’s 250th independence anniversary celebrations this year, and saw some of its contents with the King. During the open-air soiree in the gardens of the official residence of Sir Christian Turner, the UK’s ambassador to the US, Camilla chatted to charity bosses working to combat child exploitation and sexual abuse. Charles and Camilla are not able to meet victims and survivors of paedophile Jeffrey Epstein during their four-day visit due to ongoing legal cases, including the arrest of the King’s brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Among the guests were treasury secretary Scott Bessent, senator Ted Cruz, former speaker Nancy Pelosi (pictured). Picture: Getty