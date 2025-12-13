King Charles has confirmed his cancer treatment is set to be reduced in the New Year as he continues his road to recovery

Jonathan Dimbleby believes the King's cancer message demonstrates his authority and the importance of the monarchy. Picture: LBC

By Alex Nichol

Jonathan Dimbleby has spoken to LBC about why King Charles' cancer message will save lives.

In a video message last night Charles shared that his own treatment can be reduced in the New Year, in part thanks to early detection. In the rare update on his battle with the disease, the King called on Brits to make sure they get checked for the illness as early as possible, as he hailed the work of nurses and doctors across the NHS. Speaking to Matt Frei, the presenter and broadcaster noted that this was not an "easy act" for the King to do, adding "I think it was both important and not easy. He's quite a private person." He continued the broadcast was "filled with sort of warmth, charm, regard and anxiety". "I thought it was an extraordinarily impressive performance," he added. The veteran broadcaster and author also commented that this latest cancer message should show those who doubt the role of monarchy just how effective the King's word can be in bringing about life saving change. After the King initially announced his diagnosis there was a "1000 percent surge in people going to look up prostate cancer on the NHS website" according to Dimbleby.

He went on: "Thousands of people now go and get early diagnosis as a result of what he has said, they will be lives saved that would otherwise be lost. "That's a phenomenal fact, in my view, and it just demonstrates the authority of the King, the respect in which he's held and the key role of the institution." Read More: King to reduce cancer treatment in positive signs for royal recovery Read More: King to update public on cancer as he records heartfelt message in support of charity He said "But those people who sometimes are slightly cynically or sneeringly, what do they do? They cut ribbons, they have garden parties, they travel in coaches, just wake up and see exactly what he does do in a way that no individual, no other individual could actually achieve..." In his message for the Stand Up to Cancer campaign King Charles emphasised the importance of early diagnosis and prevention, saying: “I have also learned something that troubles me deeply – at least nine million people in our country are not up to date with the cancer screenings available to them."

The King has been praised for his openness around his diagnosis and raising awareness about the disease. Picture: Getty