The monarch continued as planned, with hosting duties at St James's Palace followed by an appearance at London Fashion Week

King Charles arrived at London Fashion Week, hours after andrew was arrested. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

The King continued his public facing duties as planned on Thursday, hours after his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested by police in Sandringham.

The monarch was pictured hosting the ambassador of El Salvador, Francisco Lima Mena, at St James's Palace on Thursday afternoon. He also greeted the ambassador of Spain, Emma Aparici Vazquez de Parga, as well as the High Commissioner for Kenya Maurice Makoloo. His public duties then continued, making an appearance at London Fashion Week, where dozens of bystanders crowded outside the event's HQ as the King’s car stopped shortly after 2pm. Read more: LIVE: King supports police probe into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Read more: 'He was never a prince': Virginia Giuffre's family break silence after Andrew's arrest

The King was greeted by bystanders as public duties continues on Thursday. Picture: Getty

King Charles III sat on the front row for British-Nigerian designer Tolu Coker, the opening show of London Fashion Week 2026, at 180 Studios, central London. Picture: Alamy

Crowds gathered behind barriers along Surrey Street. Most were bemused tourists stunned by the numbers of police and press. As he got out of his car and entered the building there was a smattering of applause, but most people filmed on their phones in silence. The monarch was also met with groans as he arrived at a separate engagement in the Strand area of London. Wearing a dark suit, Charles stepped out of the car to a mixture of shouts, cheers and groans from members of the public crowding the streets. The King's duties were carried out shortly after releasing a statement expressing his "deepest concern" after the former Duke of York was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office.

Francisco Lima Mena, Ambassador of El Salvador, presents his credentials during an audience with King Charles. Picture: Alamy

Queen Camilla was also questioned about the arrest as she left an engagement in Westminster. As she got into a waiting car outside a lunchtime orchestral concert at Sinfonia Smith Square Hall, she was asked "are you concerned about Andrew’s arrest, your majesty?"

Queen Camilla was also questioned about the arrest after watching a performance by the Sinfonia Smith Square Orchestra. Picture: Alamy

The Queen waved to cameras but did not respond. Releasing a statement earlier, the King said: "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. "What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. "In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. "Let me state clearly: the law must take its course."

A Police officer guards the entrance to Wood Farm at the Sandringham Royal Estate in Sandringham. Picture: Alamy

Neither the King nor Buckingham Palace was informed in advance of Andrew's arrest - which is the first for a first for a senior royal. The Prince and Princess of Wales are also said to be supporting the King in his statement following the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, it is understood.The King concluded: "As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R." It comes after the former Duke of York was arrested at his Sandringham home on suspicion of misconduct in public office earlier today, on his 66th birthday. More police have since gone through the gates of Andrew's former Berkshire home as they continue to conduct their search.

Police continue to search Royal Lodge, Andrew's former home. Picture: Getty