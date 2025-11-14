The King is celebrating his 77th birthday with a trip to Wales, where he will meet homegrown stars from the worlds of art, heritage and culture.

On Friday, Charles and Camilla will visit South Wales, where his birthday will be marked with a reception at Cyfarthfa Castle near Merthyr Tydfil.

Actress Ruth Jones, TikTok creator Lewis Leigh, fashion designer Julien Macdonald and representatives from the Laura Ashley Foundation will be among the guests.

Representatives from the couple’s patronages, including The King’s Trust and the Royal Osteoporosis Society, and local businesses including Cocos Coffee and Candles, and Enaid Wellness, will also attend the community reception.

Cyfarthfa Castle, built as the residence of ironmaster William Crawshay II, is also celebrating its 200th anniversary.

Read more: Fergie 'ready to flee UK and move into luxury Portugal apartment' after Andrew scandal

Read more: Princess Eugenie steps out for King’s Foundation mentoring event as father faces renewed scrutiny