The King has been pictured reviewing plans for his charity’s flagship Australian regeneration project.

The monarch, a keen gardener, was shown looking at photographs and drawings for the first phase of work on the gardens at the Hillview Estate, which is located in Sutton Forest, New South Wales.

The state-heritage-listed former summer residence of the governor of New South Wales will serve as the headquarters of The King’s Foundation Australia and be developed as a landmark cultural hub.

Inspiration was taken from the regeneration of Dumfries House, an 18th-century mansion in Ayrshire, Scotland, which now acts as The King’s Foundation’s base after it was saved for the nation in 2007 by a consortium led by Charles as the Prince of Wales.

The King, who celebrates his 78th birthday on Saturday, was holding a shepherd’s crook and tweed flat cap.

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