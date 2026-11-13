King shown plans for his charity’s flagship Australian conservation project
The King’s Foundation Australia was launched in 2024 during the monarch and the Queen’s official tour to Australia.
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The King has been pictured reviewing plans for his charity’s flagship Australian regeneration project.
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The monarch, a keen gardener, was shown looking at photographs and drawings for the first phase of work on the gardens at the Hillview Estate, which is located in Sutton Forest, New South Wales.
The state-heritage-listed former summer residence of the governor of New South Wales will serve as the headquarters of The King’s Foundation Australia and be developed as a landmark cultural hub.
Inspiration was taken from the regeneration of Dumfries House, an 18th-century mansion in Ayrshire, Scotland, which now acts as The King’s Foundation’s base after it was saved for the nation in 2007 by a consortium led by Charles as the Prince of Wales.
The King, who celebrates his 78th birthday on Saturday, was holding a shepherd’s crook and tweed flat cap.
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He was dressed for the outdoors, in matching muted shades, with a beige jumper over his shirt and tie, and trousers and a taupe waterproof jacket.
Charles, who is King of Australia, was photographed chatting to Australian garden designer Paul Bangay who is involved in the project, in the Walled Garden Pavilion at Dumfries House in September.
The King’s Foundation Australia was launched in 2024 during the monarch and the Queen’s official tour to Australia.
Constantine Innemee, chief executive of The King’s Foundation Australia, said: “Finding ways of improving how we live in harmony with nature will be core to our work here in Australia, and the gardens at Hillview will play a key part in that educational mission.
“It is an exciting part of the journey to be exploring these initial designs, and a privilege to be able to do so with His Majesty – who is such a knowledgeable and experienced gardener himself.”
The King set up his original foundation, previously called The Prince’s Foundation, to train the next generation of skilled craftspeople in areas such as building, carpentry, fashion and textiles.