Royal Mint brings new 10p coins into circulation for the first time in four years.

King Charles III 2026 10p coin. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

A new 10p coin with the portrait of King Charles and a grouse on the other side has entered circulation, the Royal Mint has said.

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The fresh ten pence pieces have come in, with the Mint stating that demand was sufficient for the first time in four years. You will begin to see the new coins appear now, and the old-style 10p coins with Queen Elizabeth II on the reverse will be retired, but are still valid as tender. The Royal Mint said that 600,000 of the 10p coins are dated 2023 and 6.5 million are dated 2026. These coins will still only represent 1% of the 24.1 billion in circulation, making them a rare find for collectors. Read also: More than 70,000 social and affordable homes to be built as government unveils initial details of £39bn housing plan

A grouse is on the back of the new 10p. Picture: Alamy

A smaller number of the coins are dated back to 2023. Picture: Alamy

How to spot a new King Charles 10p coin The 10p pieces are defined by an image of a capercaillie on the reverse, the world's largest grouse, which is found in a small part of Scotland and is threatened with extinction. It will be the first time that 10p coins with Charles's head have gone into circulation, as up until now the only ones that have so far had his image are the 5p, 50p and £1. The coins will be available through post offices and bank branches nationwide.

A male Capercaillie, Tetrao urogallus in the Caledonian Pine forest at Abernethy nature reserve in the Cairngorms National Park, Scotland, UK. Picture: Alamy