How to spot a new King Charles 10p coin
Royal Mint brings new 10p coins into circulation for the first time in four years.
A new 10p coin with the portrait of King Charles and a grouse on the other side has entered circulation, the Royal Mint has said.
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The fresh ten pence pieces have come in, with the Mint stating that demand was sufficient for the first time in four years.
You will begin to see the new coins appear now, and the old-style 10p coins with Queen Elizabeth II on the reverse will be retired, but are still valid as tender.
The Royal Mint said that 600,000 of the 10p coins are dated 2023 and 6.5 million are dated 2026.
These coins will still only represent 1% of the 24.1 billion in circulation, making them a rare find for collectors.
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How to spot a new King Charles 10p coin
The 10p pieces are defined by an image of a capercaillie on the reverse, the world's largest grouse, which is found in a small part of Scotland and is threatened with extinction.
It will be the first time that 10p coins with Charles's head have gone into circulation, as up until now the only ones that have so far had his image are the 5p, 50p and £1.
The coins will be available through post offices and bank branches nationwide.
The capercaillie population has declined so rapidly that it is now at very real risk of extinction in the UK for a second time.
The coin design is part of His Majesty's Definitive collection, inspired by the flora and fauna of the British Isles and highlighting King Charles III's passion for conservation.
Rebecca Morgan, director at The Royal Mint, said: "This is a landmark moment for the nation's coinage, as people begin finding the very first 10p coins bearing The King's portrait in their change.
"It's what's on the reverse (tails) that makes this coin truly remarkable: the capercaillie, a bird found only in the Scottish Highlands, and one now teetering on the edge of extinction.
"It's a stark reminder that more of these coins will enter circulation than there are capercaillies left in the wild.
"We hope that by putting this extraordinary bird into millions of pockets and purses, we can spark a nationwide conversation about a species at real risk of vanishing from Britain forever.”