When was King Charles married to Princess Diana? And what cancer did he have? Here's everything you need to know about the King of England.

As head of the royal family, there's a lot to know about the sovereign with plenty of royal history behind him. Here are all the important facts worth knowing.

From travelling to America to meet Donald Trump to hosting his King's Trust event at the Royal Albert Hall, Charles the III has been focusing on his busy diary, keen to add a positive spin to the latest world news.

King Charles has recently carried out his royal duty at the State Opening of Parliament for 2026 following a busy few weeks in his royal schedule.

How old is King Charles III?

Born on November 14, 1948, Charles celebrated his 77th birthday in 2025.

The King officially took up his royal position as the Head of State in 2022 following the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II when she was 96 years old.

Aged 73 when he ascended the throne, Charles was one of the oldest British royals to do so.

In June, King Charles will also celebrate his summer birthday which is officially known in the calendar as the Trooping the Colour parade.

Who is King Charles's wife and when was he married to Princess Diana?

King Charles's love life is the topic of many royal debates, especially as he's been married twice.

He first wed Princess Diana in July 1981 who he had two children with, Prince William and Prince Harry. However, their relationship was the topic of much news and was often surrounded by rumours of unhappiness and infidelity.

Diana and Charles divorced in 1996, a rare move for a royal family couple. Tragically Princess Diana died one year later in a car crash in Paris.

Charles went on to marry Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005, a move that had to have the blessing of the Queen at the time.

Who are King Charles's children and grand children?

Charles has two children, Prince William, aged 43, who is next in line to the throne, and Prince Harry, aged 41.

From his own two children, he has five grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Queen Camilla also has five grandchildren.

What is King Charles's net worth?

According to The Sunday Times 2025 rich list, Charles has an estimated personal net worth of £640million. This does not include his crown estate.

This large sum of money comes down to his successful investment portfolio which includes properties he inherited from his late mother too. This is made up of private estates like Balmoral and Sandringham.