Charles speaks about the legacy that may be left to the “younger generation”

Charles looks back on his 1975 trip to the Canadian Arctic and highlights how the region is being affected by climate change. Picture: Buckingham Palace/ Getty

By Ella Bennett

The King has expressed his frustration at humanity’s response to the climate crisis and does not want future generations left to deal with a “ghastly legacy of horror”.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Charles airs his concerns in a new documentary in which broadcaster Steve Backshall recreates some of the memorable moments from the King’s 1975 trip to the Canadian Arctic, and highlights how the region is being affected by climate change. The King also said it was “very peculiar” that on many topics the conclusions of scientists were seen as the “truth” but with climate change “it is not so apparently simple”. Backshall visited Charles at Buckingham Palace to discuss the time when he dived under the ice, raced on a snowmobile, ate raw seal liver and rode on a dog sled, during his formative Canadian trek in April 1975, when he was 26. The broadcaster and adventurer also looks at the effect of climate change and pollution on glaciers, Arctic wildlife and the indigenous people, in the 50 years since Charles travelled to the region. Read more: King, Queen and Prince and Princess of Wales welcome German president to Windsor castle Read more: Andrew’s £488k Royal Lodge compensation in doubt - as 'peppercorn rent' scandal deepens

Charles wearing furs to beat the cold, visits Canada's Northwest Territories on April 30. Picture: Getty

In the 90-minute ITV documentary, Steve Backshall’s Royal Arctic Challenge, the King, apparently commenting on the response to the climate crisis, tells the presenter: “This is the problem, isn’t it? Why is it taking so long? By which time it is almost too late to, to rectify. “That’s my great worry about it, because you get to a tipping point. Which is what all the scientists have been talking about. “These things are rescuable, but it seems very peculiar to me that, you know, in other areas everybody takes what the scientists are saying as absolute vital truth, but in this case for some reason or other it is not so apparently simple.” The King says later: “We have to believe that it is still possible. Because you have to have hope. But to provide that hope you have to take the action. “I mean, I, all I can do is behind the scenes. But I mean, it, it can get very frustrating, to say the least.”

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, swathed in furs to beat the cold, visits Canada's Northwest Territories on April 30, 1975. Picture: Getty

Five years before his trip to the Canadian arctic, Charles gave a landmark speech to the Countryside Steering Committee for Wales, on February 19, 1970, in which he warned about the problems of plastic waste, chemicals discharged into rivers, and air pollution caused by factories, cars and planes. In the documentary Backshall joins a research scientist studying pollution in Arctic seabirds, and who examines the stomach contents of two dead short tailed shearwaters, birds that spend much of their life at sea, and finds pieces of plastic. Backshall also visits the Coronation Glacier and chats to an expert who uses satellite images to plot how it has melted, retreating about 0.6 miles in the last 50 years. Backshall says in the documentary: “The only place that climate change becomes an absolute reality is a glacier like this. “Where I am standing right now, within a decade or so all of this ice is going to be gone and this mighty glacier, one of the most beautiful places you could ever seem is being affected by our world, our life, our choices.” Since his speech in 1970, the King, when Prince of Wales, worked to help develop solutions to climate change and raised awareness about a range of environmental issues, from over-fishing to the threat facing rainforests.

Charles on an Olympique ski-doo during a tour of the Northwest Territories of Canada, April 1975. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Backshall at the palace, Charles speaks about the legacy that may be left to the “younger generation”. “To me it is not fair to leave them something in a far worse state than I found it, if you know what I mean. “The whole point, I have always felt, is to improve it for people, so they don’t have a ghastly legacy of horror to have to deal with. “That’s why I spent all these years, because I don’t want to be accused by my grandchildren of not doing anything about it. That is the key.” There are lighter moments in the documentary, when Charles tells the story of how, after diving under the ice, he emerged wearing a bowler hat.

Charles diving at Resolute Bay in Canada in 1975. Picture: Alamy

Then Prince Charles wears a special diving suit as he attempts to walk below the five-foot arctic ice during a visit to the Northwest Territories in April 1975. Picture: Getty