King Charles and Queen Camilla enjoy star-studded Royal Variety Performance, featuring Bocelli, Blunt and Menzel
Queen Camilla and King Charles III were all smiles at the 2026 Royal Variety Performance at Royal Albert Hall.
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The King and Queen joined an array of stars at the Royal Variety Performance, featuring Andrea Bocelli, James Blunt and Idina Menzel at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday.
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Charles and Camilla met with performers at the historic venue in London on Friday evening, ahead of the show hosted by comedian Jason Manford.
The star-studded line-up included Maestro Italian tenor Bocelli, as well as Idina Menzel, known for playing Elphaba in the musical Wicked.
The celebrated singer was set to perform her rendition of The Wizard & I, alongside the composer Stephen Schwartz.
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Celebrity Traitors star James Blunt was also expected to perform alongside Desperate Housewives star Vanessa Williams.
The annual event raises money for the Royal Variety Charity, which supports people in the entertainment industry.
Singer Jack Savoretti made his Royal Variety debut.
Viewers also enjoyed a medley from the revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Jesus Christ Superstar, led by singer Sam Ryder.
The first choir to ever win Britain’s Got Talent, The Hawkstone Farmers’ Choir, gave a performance.
The evening also featured comedy from Mock The Week star Milton Jones and stand-up comedian Phil Wang.