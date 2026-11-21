The King and Queen joined an array of stars at the Royal Variety Performance, featuring Andrea Bocelli, James Blunt and Idina Menzel at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday.

Charles and Camilla met with performers at the historic venue in London on Friday evening, ahead of the show hosted by comedian Jason Manford.

The star-studded line-up included Maestro Italian tenor Bocelli, as well as Idina Menzel, known for playing Elphaba in the musical Wicked.

The celebrated singer was set to perform her rendition of The Wizard & I, alongside the composer Stephen Schwartz.

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