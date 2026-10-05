The former Duke of York is challenging whether search warrants obtained by Thames Valley Police which led to his arrest were lawful

L: King Charles R: Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been warned not to use the King's private income to fund his legal action against Thames Valley Police, it is understood.

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Mr Mountbatten-Windsor has lodged a judicial review in connection with the search warrants that allowed police to raid his home on the Sandringham Estate and his former residence at Royal Lodge, in Windsor in February. He has been warned not to use the King’s private money to fund his legal fight against Thames Valley Police, the Press Association understands. Andrew receives an annual stipend – the amount of which has not been disclosed – provided by Charles from his private funds. A Palace source said it has been made clear that this income should not be used to fund the judicial review. Read more: Earl Spencer claims Charles said he was lucky after his father's 1992 funeral as bombshell memoir is released Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor 'living in limbo' amid ongoing police investigation

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and King Charles III pictured in 2025. Picture: Getty

The source added Andrew’s legal defence was a matter for him and his lawyers, and that Buckingham Palace has no role in determining its strategy or actions The legal proceedings are a 400-year first, as the last member of the Royal family to challenge the lawfulness of criminal proceedings against them was the trial of Charles I in 1649. The once-prince was arrested in February at his property at Marsh Farm in Norfolk on his 66th birthday. He was driven to Aylsham Police Station, about 40 miles away, where he was questioned for almost 12 hours on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was released under investigation.

The once-prince was arrested in February at his property at Marsh Farm in Norfolk on his 66th birthday. Picture: Reuters