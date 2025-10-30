Prince Andrew is to leave his home at the Royal Lodge in Windsor after he was served with a formal notice to surrender the lease

King Charles strips Andrew of all royal titles and honours . Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The King has begun the formal process to strip the titles from Prince Andrew who will move out of his Windsor home to Sandringham.

Buckingham Palace said Andrew has agreed to leave Royal Lodge as his links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein continue to cause controversy. It is understood that although Andrew denies the accusations, Buckingham Palace considers that there have been “serious lapses of judgment”. A statement from Buckingham Palace said: "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor." Read more: Prince Andrew faces private prosecution after Virginia Giuffre's sexual assault allegations Read more: William and Kate win legal battle after family holiday pictures published

His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Picture: Alamy

The statement continued: "His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him. "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse." Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch told LBC it is "a very sad state of affairs". She said: "I think that the King has clearly felt that this is the right decision for the Royal Family. It must have been a very difficult thing for him to have done, having to do that to your own brother. "But the standards and expectations in society now are very high. People expect to see the very highest levels of integrity. "And I'm afraid the whole Jeffrey Epstein saga and everyone it has touched, from Prince Andrew to Peter Mandelson, has just shown that the public has no truck whatsoever with any kind of sexual abuse, sexual offences, especially of minors. "And I think that that's quite right."

Andrew with Virginia Giuffre. Picture: Alamy

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has backed the King in his decision to remove Andrew’s titles. He said: “The King is absolutely right to strip Prince Andrew of both his titles and his residence at the Royal Lodge. “It’s clear that Andrew’s position had become totally untenable, having disgraced his office and embarrassed the country. “This is an important step towards rebuilding trust in our institutions and drawing a line under this whole sorry saga.”