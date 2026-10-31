Charles will give the opening address to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting with a speech likely to reflect the Government’s change in position

The King has arrived in Antigua and Barbuda for a gathering of Commonwealth leaders. Picture: BEN STANSALL/Getty

By Katy Dartford

The King has arrived in Antigua and Barbuda for a gathering of Commonwealth leaders against the backdrop of Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s offer to discuss a British apology for slavery.

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Charles will preside over the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in his role as the head of the “family of nations” after travelling from a state visit to Guyana. The King will give the opening address to assembled presidents, prime ministers and other national representatives of the 56 member states on Tuesday. His speech is likely to reflect the change in the Government’s position on the legacy of slavery. Read More: Burnham 'open' to calls for Britain to offer apology for slavery - but rules out reparations Read More: Charles reflects on 'great suffering' of slavery as he visits execution site of 1823 uprising on Caribbean tour

King Charles visits Independence Park, which marks the site of public executions following the 1823 Demerara Slave Rebellion. Picture: Pool/Getty

Before the trip, it was understood that ministers had not advised the King to offer an apology or reparations, in keeping with established policy. But the prospect of a formal expression of regret is now closer given the Prime Minister’s comments in The Guardian on Friday. Mr Burnham wrote: “We are offering a structured dialogue with those affected by the transatlantic slave trade. “Listening to calls for a formal apology on behalf of the British state will form an important part of this process, and I am open to them.” The Prime Minister expressed his “sorrow and regret for the pain and suffering of so many millions” but ruled out considering financial reparations. He wrote: “Some have called for financial reparations for the slave trade. I do not believe that is the right answer. “I do not think that British people today can be held liable for historical wrongs, however heinous, that happened in a different age under different laws and in which they played no personal part.”