King arrives in Antigua and Barbuda as Andy Burnham says he's ‘open’ to slavery apology
Charles will give the opening address to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting with a speech likely to reflect the Government’s change in position
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The King has arrived in Antigua and Barbuda for a gathering of Commonwealth leaders against the backdrop of Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s offer to discuss a British apology for slavery.
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Charles will preside over the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in his role as the head of the “family of nations” after travelling from a state visit to Guyana.
The King will give the opening address to assembled presidents, prime ministers and other national representatives of the 56 member states on Tuesday.
His speech is likely to reflect the change in the Government’s position on the legacy of slavery.
Read More: Burnham 'open' to calls for Britain to offer apology for slavery - but rules out reparations
Read More: Charles reflects on 'great suffering' of slavery as he visits execution site of 1823 uprising on Caribbean tour
Before the trip, it was understood that ministers had not advised the King to offer an apology or reparations, in keeping with established policy.
But the prospect of a formal expression of regret is now closer given the Prime Minister’s comments in The Guardian on Friday.
Mr Burnham wrote: “We are offering a structured dialogue with those affected by the transatlantic slave trade.
“Listening to calls for a formal apology on behalf of the British state will form an important part of this process, and I am open to them.”
The Prime Minister expressed his “sorrow and regret for the pain and suffering of so many millions” but ruled out considering financial reparations.
He wrote: “Some have called for financial reparations for the slave trade. I do not believe that is the right answer.
“I do not think that British people today can be held liable for historical wrongs, however heinous, that happened in a different age under different laws and in which they played no personal part.”
Caribbean nations made renewed calls for Britain to apologise for its role in selling enslaved people for profit, and for reparations, in the run-up to the King’s tour of the Caribbean.
Before departing Guyana on Friday, the King visited Independence Park in the capital city of Georgetown, where 33 people involved in the Demerara Rebellion of 1823 were hanged.
At the park, Charles was joined by Guyana’s culture minister Steven Jacobs to acknowledge the country’s history of slavery and resistance.
Charles began his nine-day trip last Tuesday by acknowledging the “great suffering of the past” in a speech at a youth rally in the Bahamas.
Ahead of the visit, Guyana’s President Mohamed Irfaan Ali said Charles had recognised slavery as the darkest days in human history, but an apology would be “the next step”.