'Where’s the umbrella?': King left waiting in the rain during torrential downpour in Antigua
King Charles appeared to mime holding an umbrella and repeatedly said to members of his entourage: “Where’s the umbrella?”
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The King was left waiting in the rain for an umbrella when caught in a torrential downpour at celebrations marking Antigua’s 45th anniversary of independence.
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Charles threw up his arms and asked for an umbrella when the heavens opened just as he arrived at the Sir Vivian Richards cricket stadium.
Queen Camilla was quickly handed her see-through dome umbrella and rushed to nearby royal seating and later saw the funny side of the moment.
The head of state appeared to mime holding an umbrella and repeatedly said to members of his entourage: “Where’s the umbrella?”
When one was eventually found and handed to the King, celebrations which had a strong military theme began.
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Charles stood on a small dais as dozens of troops stood to attention on the cricket pitch, now a parade ground, then moved off sheltering under the umbrella to inspect the service personnel.
When the King returned, he was cheered by the crowds, just as he was when he arrived, and acknowledged their warmth with a wave.
The downpour ended as quickly as it began, lasting around five minutes and allowing the programme of celebrations to continue in the dry.
Charles later quipped: “I’ve started growing watercress on my trousers.”