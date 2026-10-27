The King and Queen have arrived in the Bahamas as part of a nine-day Caribbean tour amid calls for the monarch to apologise for Britain's role in the slave trade.

The King touched down in Nassau at around 4.15pm local time (8.15pm GMT) as the first stop on his visit which is likely to be dominated by the issue of apologies and reparations for transatlantic slavery.

After disembarking, he inspected a guard of honour, made up of members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, as he arrived at Lynden Pindling International Airport.

The Commonwealth’s secretary general Shirley Botchwey said last week it “wouldn’t hurt” when asked during an interview if the King should apologise for the UK's role in the trade.

Charles is set to preside over the biennial Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Antigua, where he will be joined by Queen Camilla, before making a solo state visit to Guyana.

Guyana'sPresident, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, said recently that Charles had recognised slavery as the darkest days in human history – but moving to the apology was “the next step”.

Despite this, it is unlikely that Charles will make the apology on the tour according to Palace insiders.

The King follows the guidance of his ministers and it is understood the Government has not advised him to offer an apology or reparations, in keeping with established policy.

In March, the United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly backed a resolution declaring the transatlantic slave trade “the gravest crime against humanity”, and the UK and EU member states were among 52 countries that abstained during the vote.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, expected to attend CHOGM with Prime Minister Andy Burnham, recently reiterated the Government’s position during an interview with Politico, a digital newspaper, saying “I don’t think reparations are the answer, and I’ve had those discussions already with some of our Commonwealth colleagues.”

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said when details of the visit were announced earlier this month: “There are important discussions taking place in various fora about colonial legacy and the intergenerational impact of the transatlantic trade in enslaved persons.