Sarah Ferguson Duchess of York and Prince Andrew Duke of York at the funeral of Katharine, Duchess of Kent, held at Westminster Cathedral in central London. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

King Charles "may be forced to ban the Yorks from all private family occasions" over emails revealed in the latest scandal over convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The publication of a bombshell email from the Duchess of York shows her attempts to "humbly apologise" to the shamed financier, just weeks after telling the press that she had cut all ties with him. Sarah, Duchess of York issued a grovelling apology to Epstein after publicly disassociating herself from the shamed financier, claiming she had only done so to save her career as a children’s author. “I know you feel hellaciously let down by me from what you were either told or read and I must humble apologise to you and your heart for that,” said the duchess. “You have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family.”

Sarah, Duchess of York arriving for the Requiem Mass service for the Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral, central London. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for the duchess said the email was sent to counter an aggressive threat from Epstein to sue her over defamation. The email was sent just over a month after the duchess publicly disowned the billionaire, saying she “deeply” regretted their relationship and “will have nothing ever to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again”. The exchange came after Epstein’s release from a Florida jail in July 2009, having served 13 months of an 18 month sentence for soliciting prostitution from girls as young as 14. Although Buckingham Palace has not issued any public comment, reports claim there is frustration in royal circles over the revelations. Whilst the King has no power to publicly control what the Duchess of York says or does due to her status as the ex-wife of a non-working royal, the revelations shine an uncomfortable light on the proximity to the Royal Family.

King Charles, who recently hosted a state visit for President Trump, is said to be considering cutting all ties with the Yorks. Picture: Alamy

The duchess was unwelcome at Royal events during the life of Prince Phillip, but Queen Elizabeth had allowed her to visit royal estates when he was not around for the sake of her granddaughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. Following his ascension, the King had taken pity on her following her cancer diagnosis, allowing her to join the family on Christmas Day and Easter. Following the latest scandal, however, that may end, according to a report in the MailOnline The Duke of York has already been forced to step down from all public duties as a result of his association with Epstein. He remains barred from attending official royal events.

Members of the Royal Family including the Duke and Duchess of York attended an Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

The email follows last week’s news that US investigators may have access to a damaging “cache” of emails written by the duke to Epstein, with fears they may prove even more explosive than that written by the duchess. There was also public show shock this week when the couple both appeared front and centre alongside senior royals at Westminster Cathedral at the funeral of the Duchess of Kent. Some insiders feel King Charles now has no option but to prevent the Yorks from attending family events, even in a private capacity, to distance the Royal Family from any future fallout. The revelations follow Lord Mandelson’s firing as British Ambassador to Washington after a string of similarly embarrassing emails between himself and Epstein were released.